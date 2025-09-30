i3, LLC Secures Major FBI ITSSS-2 Task Order for BUNET Intranet Modernization

i3 secures multi-year FBI ITSSS-2 award to modernize and enhance the BUNET intranet platform.

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- i3, LLC, an SBA-certified 8(a) small business, has been awarded the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Information Technology Supplies and Support Services – 2nd Generation (ITSSS-2) SCOR 40 Task Order for BUNET (Intranet) Support Services. Under this multi-year award, i3 will work with established FBI partner, Planet Technologies, to continue delivering advanced Intranet platform IT services to the FBI's Office of Public Affairs (OPA).

Driving FBI OPA's Digital Transformation

The contract focuses on continuous improvement and modernization of OPA's SharePoint intranet platform, BUNET, ensuring it remains a secure, reliable, and cutting-edge knowledge hub. i3 is pleased to have the highly acclaimed Microsoft Federal partner, Planet Technologies, on our team. Together we will provide:

Full lifecycle support for SharePoint environments

Advanced content and knowledge management solutions

Agile, modern system development services

Nick Nguyen, CEO of i3, LLC, stated, "We are honored to expand our long-standing partnership with the FBI. This award reflects our deep institutional knowledge and proven ability to deliver mission-critical technology solutions. Together with Planet, we look forward to advancing OPA's BUNET modernization goals and empowering their mission with secure, user-friendly technology."

Founded in 2014 by former FBI executive Nick Nguyen, i3, LLC is an SBA-certified 8(a) small business built on a foundation of integrity, innovation, and mission excellence. With deep expertise across data and AI, cloud engineering, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and software development, i3 has been a trusted partner to the FBI since 2014, consistently delivering solutions that strengthen law enforcement and national security missions

