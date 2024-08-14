i4 Search Group Healthcare Recruiting Ranks No. 497 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 889 %

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list in our first year of eligibility. This achievement is a testament to the tireless dedication and exceptional work of our Market Partners and HQ support team." - Rob Dallaire, Founding Partner & President Post this

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

i4 Search Group is a national leader exclusively dedicated to permanent placement healthcare recruiting, partnering with healthcare facilities across the United States to provide top-tier clinicians and leaders.

"At i4 Search Group, we're driven by a singular mission: matching healthcare heroes with the full time permanent careers they deserve. Since 2020, we've partnered with esteemed healthcare groups nationwide, resulting in over 1,100 successful placements. As we continue to deliver high-caliber clinicians and leaders, we're earning our credibility and the trust of healthcare groups large and small across the spectrum of care. From community hospitals to large health systems, outpatient physical therapy clinics to skilled nursing & rehabilitation facilities, diagnostic labs to imaging centers, FQHCs, home health & hospice groups, dialysis centers, and more" - Rob Dallaire, Founding Partner & President of i4 Search Group

Unlike traditional staffing agencies that often exploit healthcare shortages with high cost temporary, travel, and per diem short-term fixes, i4 offers a steadfast commitment to perm placement direct hire solutions. By focusing solely on permanent placements, we build deep, enduring partnerships with our clients, ensuring they have the talent needed to serve their communities by consistently delivering exceptional patient care.

Our innovative franchise model that is reshaping the healthcare recruiting industry. By offering franchise opportunities focused on specific geographic territories and healthcare specialties, including Nursing, Allied Health, Physician, Advanced Practice, Administrative & Leadership, and (coming in 2025) Dental, i4 is empowering entrepreneurs to make a significant impact on their local communities.

This targeted approach allows i4 market partners to develop deep-rooted connections within their chosen markets, enabling them to identify and attract top talent, especially passive candidates who may not be actively seeking new opportunities. This unique focus ensures that our partner clients have access to the high quality clinicians and leaders they need to deliver exceptional patient care.

Please visit us at www.i4searchgroup.com to start your search for a new career opportunity or to request assistance in finding the healthcare professionals you need for your facilities

