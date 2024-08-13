i4cp Celebrates its Eighth Year on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine eight times," said Kevin Oakes, CEO of i4cp Post this

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine eight times," said Kevin Oakes, CEO of i4cp. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the trust and support of our members. Our mission to discover and advance the next practices in human capital continues to drive our growth and success."

Over the past year, i4cp has continued to expand its influence and impact, adding numerous prominent brands to its vibrant member community. Companies such as WM, DoorDash, Lumen Technologies, ADT, and Rocket Companies have joined i4cp, benefiting from its cutting-edge research and actionable insights. i4cp has also been at the forefront of pressing issues, including generative AI in HR, DE&I pushback, workforce divisiveness, and organizational culture change.

In addition to its research and enterprise membership offering, i4cp has also grown its Advisory Services—focused on bringing i4cp's Culture Renovation® Blueprint to life for CEOs and CHROs—and its HR Executive Search Practice. The company has also hosted a series of highly successful events, including the annual Next Practices Now Conference. This event brings together top HR leaders and executives in a vendor-free environment to share best practices and explore the future of work.

As i4cp looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its mission of helping organizations achieve high performance through the adoption of next practices in human capital. The company's continued growth and recognition on the Inc. 5000 list are testaments to its impact and influence in the industry.

