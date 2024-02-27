IAAR Recognized by WFME as Accreditor in Dominica, ACSOM Receives Dual Accreditation

The Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating (IAAR), the accreditor of the American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) in Dominica, has been acknowledged by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) as an official accreditor in the country of Dominica.

PORTSMOUTH, Dominica, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating (IAAR), the accreditor of the American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) in Dominica, has been acknowledged by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) as an official accreditor in the country of Dominica.