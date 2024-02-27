IAAR Recognized by WFME as Accreditor in Dominica, ACSOM Receives Dual Accreditation

The Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating (IAAR), the accreditor of the American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) in Dominica, has been acknowledged by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) as an official accreditor in the country of Dominica.
PORTSMOUTH, Dominica, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating (IAAR), the accreditor of the American Canadian School of Medicine (ACSOM) in Dominica, has been acknowledged by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) as an official accreditor in the country of Dominica.
Last year, ACSOM was granted a prestigious five-year accreditation by IAAR, and now with WFME's recognition of IAAR, ACSOM holds two separate accreditation statuses, having previously been accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Colleges of Medicine (ACCM). This dual accreditation reaffirms the exceptional quality of ACSOM's curriculum and faculty.
Dr. Ramin Ahmadi, the Dean of ACSOM, commended the faculty for their outstanding efforts, emphasizing, "Their dedication to high standards and work ethics deserves recognition from international bodies."
In addition to the IAAR accreditation, ACSOM also achieved a preliminary accreditation status with ACCM last year, an accreditor recognized by WFME and based in Ireland. Dr. Ahmadi expressed satisfaction with engaging with both accreditation organizations, stating, "Meeting the standards of both ACCM and IAAR has enhanced our curriculum, policies, and processes to prioritize student-centered learning."
This dual recognition underscores ACSOM's unwavering commitment to excellence in medical education and its ongoing efforts to deliver a superior learning environment for its students.
