IAB Diligence Platform Expands for 2026 Regulations with Friction-Free Vendor Participation and AI-assisted RFI completion optimized for our industry

SafeGuard Privacy announced 2026 updates to the IAB Diligence Platform, adding enhanced regulatory assessments, frictionless vendor participation with no-cost response capabilities, and expanded AI support through Privacy Assist™ for automated RFI completion. These updates help organizations meet rising compliance expectations by improving transparency, standardization, and scalability across the digital advertising ecosystem.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeGuard Privacy today announced major updates to the IAB Diligence Platform, including assessments to reflect 2026 regulatory changes and the capability to use AI to respond to inbound RFIs, using existing platform responses and supporting documentation.

Removing Friction Across the Ecosystem

To remove friction from vendor diligence, IAB has introduced a new licensing option that allows companies to send diligence requests to vendors and partners, enabling these respondents to complete and share their responses on the platform at no fee or subscription cost.

By lowering barriers to participation, IAB aims to expand adoption of industry-wide compliance standards and improve transparency across the digital advertising ecosystem.

Privacy Assist™ Expands Support for RFI Responses

The update introduces new key features for compliance automation.

Privacy Assist™ RFI analyzes previously completed assessments and relevant documentation to help organizations prepare responses to inbound RFIs. The system suggests answers and generates draft response documents within a secure workspace environment designed for the digital advertising ecosystem.

Privacy Assist™ AI has also been updated to include SafeGuard Privacy's HIPAA assessment. Privacy Assist™ AI is an intelligent AI that helps organizations complete diligence assessments by analyzing relevant documentation and identifying evidence that may support responses. It suggests answers and highlights supporting materials within a secure workspace environment.

Updates to US State Assessment and IAB Digital Advertising Industry Modules

The platform now includes updated versions of the U.S. Multistate Substantial Compliance Assessment (MSCA) and several new and updated IAB diligence modules. Each aligns with new regulatory requirements and enforcement priorities across U.S. state privacy laws. Recently released modules include DOJ Bulk Data, Social Media, and Online Tracking Technologies.

Updates to IAB modules include expanded coverage of how adtech companies collect and use personal information from third parties in support of their services. This includes Advertiser/Agency to DSP, Advertiser/Agency to Publisher, Publisher to SSP, SSP to DSP, Social Media, and DOJ Bulk Data modules.

Lastly, the Data Supplier Module has been clarified to apply specifically to organizations whose primary role is supplying data to the ecosystem.

"The regulatory environment now requires structured documentation, executive accountability, and supply chain transparency," said Richy Glassberg, Founder and CEO of SafeGuard Privacy. "This expansion ensures the IAB Diligence Platform remains the industry standard and compliance backbone: scalable, auditable, and accessible."

Preparing for What's Next

Additional updates to the IAB Diligence Platform are planned for later this year, including expanded content covering GDPR, commerce and retail media content, and data clean rooms.

Why This Matters Now

The changes arrive as regulatory scrutiny around digital data practices continues to increase.

Recent enforcement actions and policy developments, including heightened scrutiny of sensitive data transfers, new risk-assessment expectations in California, and updated regulatory rules requiring executive accountability for privacy compliance, have raised the stakes for organizations operating in the digital advertising ecosystem.

As a result, organizations are increasingly seeking scalable, standardized ways to evaluate partners and demonstrate responsible data practices.

To learn more, contact [email protected] or visit www.safeguardprivacy.com.

About the IAB Diligence Platform

The IAB Diligence Platform is the industry-standard framework for privacy regulation compliance and vendor due diligence in digital advertising. The platform provides standardized legal assessments, vertical-specific modules, vendor collaboration tools, and auditable documentation aligned with evolving global privacy laws.

For more information, visit www.IAB.com.

About SafeGuard Privacy

SafeGuard Privacy is the compliance operating system for companies that rely on consumer data.

Built specifically for global brands, publishers, and AdTech companies, SafeGuard Privacy standardizes how organizations interpret privacy laws, assess vendors, and create defensible audit trails across the data ecosystem.

SafeGuard powers the IAB Diligence Platform, the industry-standard framework for privacy regulation compliance and vendor due diligence in digital advertising.

Unlike horizontal GRC tools, SafeGuard is purpose-built for the complex data flows of the advertising and marketing supply chain. It combines:

Standardized multistate and federal privacy assessments

Industry-specific IAB vertical questionnaires

Vendor benchmarking and risk scoring

Secure collaboration and audit logging

Privacy Assist™, the first AI suite designed specifically for legal-grade privacy assessments

The result: reduced manual compliance labor, defensible audit trails, stronger executive oversight, and scalable participation across the global data economy.

Media Contact

Lana McGilvray, Purpose Worldwide, 1 512.970.8310, [email protected], https://www.purposenorthamerica.com/

Matt Anderson, SafeGuard Privacy, 1 9174074047, [email protected], https://safeguardprivacy.com/

SOURCE SafeGuard Privacy