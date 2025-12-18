IABDM Announces Featured Speaker Dr. Daniel Pompa for the 2026 Annual Conference

"Dr. Pompa's story aligns closely with IABDM's mission to advance whole-body, biologically based approaches to health." Post this

About Dr. Daniel Pompa

Dr. Daniel Pompa is a distinguished health expert, speaker, author, and trainer known for pioneering cellular healing protocols that have changed the lives of countless patients and practitioners worldwide. He began his career as a licensed Chiropractor, building one of Pennsylvania's most successful practices before confronting a debilitating health crisis in 2000.

For five years, Pompa faced severe, unexplained symptoms that traditional approaches failed to resolve. Through relentless research and personal trial, he discovered the underlying cause, mercury poisoning, and developed strategies that ultimately restored his health. Realizing that millions suffer from similar hidden conditions, he suspended his chiropractic license to dedicate himself entirely to educating and supporting others seeking answers.

Today, more than 20 years later, Dr. Pompa is recognized as a global leader in the health and wellness industry. He is the founder of Pompa Program, HealthCenters.com, and Cellular Solutions, and the author of Cellular Healing Diet and Beyond Fasting. His speaking engagements span worldwide stages, where he trains practitioners and empowers the public with the science and principles of cellular detoxification and healing.

A Transformative Session for the Biological Dentistry Community

Dr. Pompa's story aligns closely with IABDM's mission to advance whole-body, biologically based approaches to health. His insights into toxin exposure, detoxification pathways, and cellular health provide vital context for practitioners seeking to better understand the systemic factors influencing oral and overall wellness.

His session promises to be one of the conference's most impactful keynote experiences that provides an opportunity for attendees to learn from deeply personal experience paired with decades of scientific exploration and clinical application.

For more information about the session or to register for the IABDM Annual Conference 2026 at early bird pricing, click here.

