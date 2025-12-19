IABDM Announces Featured Speaker Dr. Darren Schmidt, DC for the 2026 Annual Conference

"Dr. Schmidt is also the developer of the MVX Plus blood test, which has positioned him as a leader in foundational nutrition and biomarker-based health assessment." Post this

About Dr. Darren Schmidt, DC

Dr. Darren Schmidt is the founder of the Nutritional Healing Center of Ann Arbor, the largest non-insurance nutrition clinic in the United States. Practicing since 1997, Dr. Schmidt is widely recognized for his root-cause approach to health and his 7-Step Blueprint to Optimal Health, which serves as the foundation of his clinical philosophy.

An early adopter of low-carbohydrate, ketogenic, and carnivore-style nutrition approaches, Dr. Schmidt has consistently focused on detoxification, nourishment, and restoring physiological function. In 2005, he transitioned his practice to not allow insurance to dictate treatment, ensuring that clinical outcomes and patient care were never compromised.

Dr. Schmidt is also the developer of the MVX Plus blood test, which has positioned him as a leader in foundational nutrition and biomarker-based health assessment. He has delivered more than 100 seminars to over 10,000 healthcare professionals and continues to educate practitioners on natural, data-driven solutions for chronic disease.

A Practical Session for Practitioners Focused on Measurable Outcomes

Dr. Schmidt's presentation closely aligns with IABDM's mission to support biologically based, whole-body approaches to care. By offering a simple method to measure and track foundational health markers, his session provides valuable tools for practitioners seeking clearer insight, stronger patient engagement, and measurable clinical progress.

For more information about this session or to register for the IABDM Annual Conference 2026 at discounted early bird pricing

Media Contact

