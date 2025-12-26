IABDM Announces Featured Speaker Dr. Dominik Nischwitz, DDS for the 2026 Annual Conference

This presentation promises to be one of the conference's most thought-provoking and transformative experiences, inspiring clinicians to elevate not only their practices, but their personal approach to health and care. Post this

The presentation will go beyond the identification and removal of chronic oral stressors, such as root canals, metals, and jawbone cavitations. Dr. Nischwitz emphasizes that true biological dentistry prepares patients for transformation well before they ever enter the dental chair. Attendees will learn how Food Design and Bone Healing Protocols can guide patients into an optimal anabolic state that supports regeneration, while advanced recovery strategies including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, intravenous nutrition, and lifestyle medicine support systemic healing.

This session invites deep professional reflection. Dr. Nischwitz will challenge clinicians to recognize that meaningful transformation in dentistry begins not only with patients, but within the practitioner. Aligning personal biology, health, and lifestyle with the principles taught in practice becomes a foundational step in authentically guiding others toward wellness.

About Dr. Dominik Nischwitz, DDS

Dr. Dominik Nischwitz, known as Dr. Dome, is an internationally recognized leader in biological dentistry, ceramic implantology, and functional health integration. He is the founder of Biodentistry 3.0 and the creator of the Biodentistry Global Standard (BGS), a clinical and educational framework designed to address the root causes of chronic inflammation, fatigue, brain fog, and systemic dysfunction beginning in the mouth.

Dr. Nischwitz's work emphasizes the role of overlooked oral stressors, including hidden infections, toxic metals, and outdated dental procedures such as root canals, in driving chronic disease. By integrating advanced biological dentistry with functional medicine, his approach supports regeneration, long-term healing, and patient empowerment beyond symptom-focused care.

With over 5,000 ceramic implants placed, Dr. Nischwitz brings extensive clinical experience to his global educational efforts. He co-founded the DNA Health & Aesthetics Center for Biological Dentistry in Tübingen, Germany, trains practitioners worldwide through his Institute of Biological Dentistry, serves as Vice President of the International Society for Metal-Free Implantology (ISMI), and is the author of the bestselling book It's All In Your Mouth.

A Visionary Session for the Next Era of Biological Dentistry

Dr. Nischwitz's message aligns deeply with IABDM's mission to advance dentistry as a key component of integrative healthcare. His session offers attendees both a strategic framework and a philosophical call-to-action, inviting practitioners to participate in shaping the future of the profession through education, embodiment, and biological integrity.

This presentation promises to be one of the conference's most thought-provoking and transformative experiences, inspiring clinicians to elevate not only their practices, but their personal approach to health and care.

For more information about this session or to register for the IABDM Annual Conference 2026 at discounted early bird pricing, click here.

Media Contact

