IABDM Announces Featured Speaker Dr. Paul Anderson for the 2026 Annual Conference: "Oral Health, Root Canals, and Cancer - An Integrative Oncology Approach"

"Dr. Anderson's expertise in integrative oncology offers invaluable insight into the systemic implications of oral health, a foundational principle of biological dentistry." Post this

About Dr. Paul Anderson

Dr. Paul Anderson is a distinguished clinician, researcher, author, and educator in integrative and naturopathic medicine, specializing in complex chronic illness and oncology. With over 30 years of clinical experience, Dr. Anderson has played a pivotal role in expanding integrative cancer care. He served as the head of the interventional arm of a U.S. NIH–funded human research trial investigating IV and integrative therapies in cancer patients, contributing to groundbreaking advancements in supportive cancer treatment.

Dr. Anderson previously founded Advanced Medical Therapies in Seattle, Washington, a clinic dedicated to comprehensive care for cancer and chronic diseases. Today, he collaborates with clinics and hospitals across the United States and internationally, offering expertise in integrative oncology protocols and advanced medical applications. His past academic roles include multiple medical school appointments, serving as Professor of Pharmacology and Clinical Medicine at Bastyr University, and Chief of IV Services for the Bastyr Oncology Research Center.

He is co-author of several influential books, including the Hay House publication "Outside the Box Cancer Therapies" with Dr. Mark Stengler and the Lioncrest Publishing title "Cancer… The Journey from Diagnosis to Empowerment." He also co-authored the respected IV therapy textbook "A Scientific Reference for Intravenous Nutrient Therapy" with Drs. Osborne and Carter.

A highly sought-after CME speaker and educator, Dr. Anderson continues to expand professional learning through his online CE platform ConsultDrA.com and through Advanced Applications in Medical Practice (AAMP) conferences, which provide advanced-level training to healthcare professionals seeking to elevate their clinical skills in integrative medicine.

An Essential Session for Practitioners Advancing Oral–Systemic Care

IABDM added "Dr. Anderson's expertise in integrative oncology offers invaluable insight into the systemic implications of oral health, a foundational principle of biological dentistry." His evidence-informed approach provides practitioners with a deeper understanding of how oral infections, dental procedures, and microbiome changes may influence cancer development and progression.

His presentation is expected to be one of the conference's most clinically significant sessions, equipping attendees with knowledge that bridges dentistry, oncology, and whole-body wellness.

For more information on Dr. Anderson's session or to register for the IABDM Annual Conference 2026 at discounted early bird pricing, click here.

Media Contact

Jason Sparks, Alexa Marketing Solutions, 1 919.459.7472, [email protected], https://alexamediasolutions.com/

SOURCE IABDM