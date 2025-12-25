IABDM Announces Featured Speaker Dr. Thomas Levy, MD, JD for the 2026 Annual Conference: "Toxins Cause All Disease: Dental Toxins Dominate"

His session promises to be one of the conference's most scientifically rich and clinically actionable presentations, offering attendees practical frameworks to apply immediately in both dental and integrative healthcare settings. Post this

This course will guide practitioners through the process of recognizing and resolving the most influential dental toxin sources, while also addressing strategies for dealing with other key contributors to systemic oxidative disease.

About Dr. Thomas Levy, MD, JD

Dr. Thomas Levy is a board-certified cardiologist and bar-certified attorney whose work has significantly shaped the modern understanding of toxins, oxidative stress, and nutritional strategies for disease reversal. After practicing adult cardiology for 15 years, Dr. Levy began investigating the profound toxicity associated with common dental procedures and the extraordinary detoxifying capability of properly administered vitamin C.

Over the span of his career, Dr. Levy has written 14 books, several of which delve into vitamin C's wide-ranging therapeutic properties, including its ability to neutralize toxins, resolve infections, and support treatment of conditions such as heart disease and cancer. Other works address the connections between dental toxicity, nutrition, and systemic illness. His newest release, The Only Cause of Disease, provides comprehensive strategies for addressing toxin exposures, including persistent spike protein syndrome in chronic COVID and post-COVID vaccination cases.

In 2016, Dr. Levy was inducted into the Orthomolecular Medicine Hall of Fame in recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to antioxidant-based medicine. His ongoing research continues to explore the concept that all diseases represent varying forms of focal scurvy, driven by intracellular oxidative stress, and that many chronic degenerative conditions respond powerfully to bio-oxidative therapy protocols aimed at optimizing antioxidant status while reducing pathogen load.

A Foundational Session for Practitioners Focused on Biological and Whole-Body Dentistry

Dr. Levy's work directly aligns with IABDM's mission to elevate biological dentistry through evidence-informed, whole-body strategies. His research into dental toxins and systemic oxidative stress provides critical insight for practitioners seeking to improve clinical outcomes and better understand the biochemical foundations of chronic disease.

His session promises to be one of the conference's most scientifically rich and clinically actionable presentations, offering attendees practical frameworks to apply immediately in both dental and integrative healthcare settings.

For more information on Dr. Levy's session or to register for the IABDM Annual Conference 2026 at discounted early bird pricing, click here.

Media Contact

Jason Sparks, Alexa Marketing Solutions, 1 919.459.7472, [email protected], https://alexamediasolutions.com/

SOURCE International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine