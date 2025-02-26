IABDM's 40th Anniversary Event Unites Experts in Biological Dentistry and Holistic Health

The International Academy of Biological Dentistry & Medicine (IABDM) is celebrating its 40th Anniversary Event at Lakeway Resort and Spa in Texas Hill Country. The conference, themed "Bringing Back the Basics of Biological Dentistry," will highlight the connections between oral health and overall wellness. Attendees will engage in keynote speeches, special guests, and networking opportunities, exploring topics such as biocompatibility testing and detoxification protocols. An Exhibitor Expo will showcase new products and technologies. The event aims to unite professionals dedicated to holistic and integrative healthcare while honoring four decades of progress in biological dentistry.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine (IABDM), a collaborative network of dentists, physicians, and healthcare professionals dedicated to holistic patient care, is excited to announce its highly anticipated 40th Anniversary Event. This year's conference theme, "Bringing Back the Basics of Biological Dentistry," invites practitioners and enthusiasts alike to revisit the core principles that define biological dentistry. Attendees will explore the integral relationships between oral health and overall wellness, delving into both time-tested techniques and the latest research in this evolving field.