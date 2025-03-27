IAC Acoustics Appoints Karen Weber as Director, Driving Growth and Innovation

"We're pleased to welcome an experienced business leader who we believe can enable our team to achieve their potential," said Laura Davila, Group President, Catalyst Acoustics Group. Post this

"Karen comes to us at a time when we are poised for growth. We're pleased to welcome an experienced business leader who we believe can enable our team to achieve their potential," said Laura Davila, Group President, Catalyst Acoustics Group.

A graduate of Northern Illinois University and Elgin Community College, Weber most recently served as the Sales Enablement Leader at Kidde, a Division of Carrier. Throughout her career, Weber has successfully driven transformation initiatives, managed large portfolios, and achieved significant growth through strategic planning and execution.

ABOUT IAC ACOUSTICS

IAC Acoustics offers acoustic metal solutions for Industrial, Architectural and Medical Applications. The industrial offering includes both in-plant and outdoor enclosures, outdoor noise barriers, anechoic chambers, Dyno Rooms and HVAC products. The architectural products include secure facilities, acoustical doors, windows, music practice rooms and studio packages. The Medical offering includes mini and full size audiology booths and test chambers.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

