IAC Acoustics Unveils Newly Relaunched Website Featuring Improved Design, Enhanced Navigation, and Robust Product Resources

"The new IAC Acoustics website is a digital reflection of our engineering leadership and deep understanding of our customers' technical needs," said Karen Weber, Director, IAC Acoustics. "We've invested in a platform that accelerates product discovery and delivers clarity for those specifying acoustic solutions in complex environments."

Key upgrades include:

Contemporary Design Aesthetic – Clean visuals and organized layouts that better showcase IAC's engineering excellence and product capabilities.

Streamlined Navigation – Optimized site structure allows faster access to solutions by market, product line, and application.

Revamped Content – Concise product information, specification resources, and detailed descriptions of market segments served, enabling quicker and more informed decision-making.

The updated website supports IAC's mission to provide comprehensive, engineered solutions for industrial, architectural, and medical noise control environments.

To explore the new website, visit http://www.iacacoustics.com.

ABOUT IAC ACOUSTICS

IAC Acoustics offers acoustic metal solutions for industrial, architectural and medical applications. The industrial offering includes both in-plant and outdoor enclosures, outdoor noise barriers, anechoic chambers, dyno rooms and HVAC products. The architectural products include secure facilities, acoustical doors, windows, music practice rooms and studio packages. The medical offering includes mini and full-size audiology booths and test chambers.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration, and noise control companies that together offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today.

The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

