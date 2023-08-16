IAC Announces the Completion of Air Wisconsin Livery Transition Program

Herb Curtis, IAC's VP of Operations overseeing the Air Wisconsin program, said, "We're appreciative to be working alongside Air Wisconsin again on the latest rebranding of their aircraft. IAC is proud of the 40 aircraft program completion in under 6 months." Tweet this

Herb Curtis, IAC's VP of Operations overseeing the Air Wisconsin program, said, "We're appreciative to be working alongside Air Wisconsin again on the latest rebranding of their aircraft. Both our Amarillo and Fort Worth crews have been working hard to support the aggressive deadlines while maintaining a high-quality product, and their efforts have been paying off. IAC is proud of the 40 aircraft program completion in under 6 months."

Ed Baronowski, Director – Contract Maintenance & Engine Programs for Air Wisconsin Airlines said, "We are pleased to partner again with IAC as we transition our fleet to our Retro livery and American Eagle branding. The unique opportunity IAC was able to provide, combining our relationship with Mankiewicz and the livery change taking place in two locations was valuable in a compressed time to complete this transition. IAC and Mankiewicz have provided the resources required for all phases to meet the strict turn times."

About Air Wisconsin Airlines

Operating as a regional airline in the United States since 1965, Air Wisconsin Airlines performs flying services for American Airlines operating as American Eagle throughout the Midwest and East Coast. We support a regional network bringing passengers from their hometowns, large and small, to hubs that provide them with a gateway to countless travel destinations. For more information, visit our website at www.airwis.com

About International Aerospace Coatings

IAC, (International Aerospace Coatings) has US headquarters in Irvine, California and EU headquarters in Shannon, Ireland with 12 state-of-the-art facilities throughout USA and Europe, including 8 wide body hangars. The company boasts the largest global footprint in the aircraft painting industry. IAC serves the commercial, military, VIP and OEM aviation markets and has worked on nearly every make and model aircraft in modern existence. Currently, IAC has capacity to refinish over 1000 aircraft per year throughout its global network. For more information, visit our website at www.iac.aero.

