iAIR Institute Scientific Leadership Forum Brings Together International Leaders in Healthy Buildings at ASHRAE 2026 Annual Conference

"The convergence of engineering, medicine, microbiology and public health represents one of the most exciting developments in the healthy buildings movement," said Dr. John McKeon. Post this

The Scientific Leadership Forum was convened by Dr. John McKeon, Founder of the iAIR Institute, President of the ASHRAE Ireland Chapter and Medical Director of Airmid Healthgroup. The event formed part of the Institute's ongoing mission to advance evidence-based dialogue at the intersection of building science, public health and innovation.

"The convergence of engineering, medicine, microbiology and public health represents one of the most exciting developments in the healthy buildings movement," said Dr. John McKeon. "The opportunity to welcome Dr. Jessica Green and discuss the future of healthy buildings with leaders from across these disciplines reflects the growing momentum behind creating buildings that actively support human health."

The evening brought together an audience representing academia, government agencies, industry and professional societies, including five Past Presidents of ASHRAE. Discussions focused on emerging approaches to indoor environmental quality, resilient buildings, airborne health, innovation in sensing technologies and the increasingly important role of buildings in supporting occupant health and well-being.

The event also highlighted the growing collaboration between engineering and the wider health community. Attendees explored how advances in environmental microbiology, building science, artificial intelligence and public health research are shaping the next generation of healthy buildings.

"Creating healthier buildings requires collaboration across disciplines. Forming these coalitions is a major focus of ARPA-H's BREATHE program to ensure we not only develop revolutionary technology but actually bring it into people's lives and deliver real-world impact," said ARPA-H Program Manager Dr. Jessica Green. "By bringing together engineers, scientists, healthcare professionals and innovators, forums such as this help accelerate the ideas and partnerships needed to improve human health through the built environment."

The forum was supported by Knauf North America, reflecting the role that collaboration between research, professional societies and industry plays in translating scientific advances into practical solutions.

The event was recognized by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) as an approved continuing education activity, with participants awarded two Learning Units in Health, Safety and Welfare (LU|HSW). This recognition reflects the significance of indoor environmental quality and occupant health as core considerations for the built environment.

Dr. McKeon also highlighted the role of ASHRAE in shaping healthier building standards and practice through initiatives including the Environmental Health Committee, the Center of Excellence for Indoor Environmental Quality and the Society's continued leadership in indoor environmental quality standards and guidance.

"As our understanding of the relationship between buildings and human health continues to evolve, collaboration across disciplines has never been more important," Dr. McKeon added. "The iAIR Institute was established to provide a platform where these conversations can take place and where science, engineering and innovation can work together to improve the environments in which people live, work, learn and recover."

Further information about the Scientific Leadership Forum, including photographs and event resources, is available on the iAIR Institute website.

About the iAIR Institute

The Indoor Air Innovation & Research (iAIR) Institute is an independent think tank dedicated to advancing the science of healthy buildings and indoor environmental quality. Through research, thought leadership and interdisciplinary collaboration, the Institute brings together experts from engineering, medicine, academia, government and industry to accelerate innovation that improves human health through the built environment.

Media Contact

Emma Gribben, iAIR Group, 353 87 474 1145, [email protected], https://iair.institute/

SOURCE iAIR Group