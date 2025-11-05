Ian Baer, Founder & CEO of Sooth, Named to ADWEEK Innovator 50

"Most marketing plans rely on demographics and past behavior, which guide only 7% of brand decisions. The other 93% involve emotional, situational, and behavioral signals that were previously hidden and unusable until the Sooth Method," said Baer. Post this

"It is a true honor to be recognized by ADWEEK among this group of innovators. I am thankful to my tireless team at Sooth, and to the industry that I love and that has given me so much," said Baer. "Having seen everything from a business, strategy, and creative perspective, I founded Sooth because too many talented marketers are losing boardroom credibility, budget, and even their jobs, betting everything on outdated marketing approaches that haven't evolved in 120 years. I've observed so much money wasted on optimizing outputs that were literally designed to fail, and I knew from our work with clients that there was a better way. The most significant innovation we've brought to marketing is codifying a repeatable, scalable, efficient, and profitable system that creates empathy between brands and their customers. I couldn't be more proud of this recognition and what it signifies in terms of validation and our belief that human understanding is the most profitable investment a brand can make."

"Most marketing plans rely on demographics and past behavior, which guide only 7% of brand decisions. The other 93% involve emotional, situational, and behavioral signals that were previously hidden and unusable until the Sooth Method," said Baer. "ELI now converts these signals—governing 13 of 14 buying decisions—into predictive truth that influences every marketing decision, from targeting, creative, media, promotion, social, and retail. We at Sooth remain committed to fixing what's broken in marketing and ushering in a new era of emotionally intelligent and profitable marketing."

Baer regularly makes high-profile media and conference appearances, where he challenges the conventional wisdom around marketing practices—backing his case with Sooth data and practical solutions. Prior to founding Sooth, he spent three decades solving complex business and consumer problems across a multitude of industries including finance, automotive, healthcare, tech, and entertainment. Award-winning campaigns for brands like Verizon, Chase, Pfizer, Samsung, Audi, and Hilton became the foundation for ELI's design.

The full ADWEEK Innovator 50 list is featured in the November issue of ADWEEK in print and online. All entries were judged by an external jury of industry executives and the final list was reviewed by ADWEEK's editorial team.

For complete information on ELI, visit soothbetold.com/eli.

About Sooth:

Sooth is a predictive intelligence company that uses neuroscience, behavioral psychology, and AI to anticipate consumer decisions with extraordinary precision. Our patent-pending Sooth Method™ uncovers the emotional and cognitive triggers that drive behavior—enabling brands and agencies to connect more deeply, act more confidently, and perform 5x to 12x better than traditional marketing strategy. Learn more at soothbetold.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Streiter, Rosen Group, 1 929-274-0927, [email protected]

SOURCE Sooth