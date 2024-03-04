Ian Klein Joins Dallas' Brousseau Naftis Erick & Massingill

Ian's work has earned him recognition on the 2024 list of Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch, as well as the State Bar of Texas Award for Excellence in Appellate Advocacy in 2020.

DALLAS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brousseau Naftis Erick & Massingill is pleased to welcome Ian Klein as the firm's newest associate.

Ian, who will handle civil litigation and family law matters for the firm's clients, is driven by a deeply personal understanding of his clients' struggles. One of his noteworthy professional victories came during a pro bono representation when he successfully prevented the eviction and homelessness of a single mother and her young child.

His work has earned him recognition on the 2024 list of Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch, as well as the State Bar of Texas Award for Excellence in Appellate Advocacy in 2020.

"Our firm shares Ian's values and convictions, making him the perfect fit for our practice," said named shareholder Matthew Naftis. "He's extremely talented and a hard worker who won't back down from a fight. That's exactly who our clients need."

Before entering private practice, Ian served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins and U.S. District Judge Myron H. Thompson, both of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

Ian received his law degree, magna cum laude, from Texas A&M University School of Law in 2020, and his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2016. While at UTA, he was honored as Best Speaker and awarded a full tuition scholarship to law school at the Texas Undergraduate Moot Court competition.

While in law school, he was inducted into the esteemed Order of the Coif and Order of Barristers, and he served as President of both Texas A&M's Student Bar Association and the Board of Advocates.

About Brousseau Naftis Erick & Massingill

Dallas' Brousseau Naftis Erick & Massingill serves Dallas families and small businesses in their estate planning, family law, real estate, and civil litigation matters. For more information, visit bnemdallas.com.

