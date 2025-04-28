Ian Michael Crumm Gets Naked for Melanoma Awareness Month

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is pleased to announce the official launch of its annual award-winning #GetNaked campaign in recognition of Melanoma Awareness Month this May. With a personal motto of "protected skin wins", Ian Michael Crumm is a celebrity esthetician, podcast host, key opinion leader and melanoma advocate who uses his platforms to spread the importance of sun safety and melanoma prevention. Melanoma is a form of cancer that has personally touched Ian's family and in his spokesperson role, Ian will join the MRF's #GetNaked campaign focused on generating awareness around early-detection and educating the public about melanoma prevention.

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrity Esthetician, Key Opinion Leader and Melanoma Supporter and Advocate Joins the Melanoma Research Foundation's #GetNaked Campaign to Promote Sun Safety, Protected Skin and Melanoma Prevention

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is pleased to announce the official launch of its annual award-winning #GetNaked campaign in recognition of Melanoma Awareness Month this May. With a personal motto of "protected skin wins", Ian Michael Crumm is a celebrity esthetician, podcast host, key opinion leader and melanoma advocate who uses his platforms to spread the importance of sun safety and melanoma prevention. Melanoma is a form of cancer that has personally touched Ian's family and in his spokesperson role, Ian will join the MRF's #GetNaked campaign focused on generating awareness around early-detection and educating the public about melanoma prevention.

"Ian Michael Crumm is incredibly passionate about sun safety and utilizing his voice to empower all, especially younger generations, to protect their skin," says MRF's Chief Communications and Marketing Officer James Merrick. "Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer and incidence rates are rising amongst younger individuals. Campaigns like #GetNaked are imperative for helping to curtail the onset of melanoma and enabling more early detection to hopefully save lives. We are grateful to Ian for lending his platform to extend the MRF's key prevention messages."

There are over 1.4 million people living with melanoma in the US today and melanoma remains the deadliest form of skin cancer claiming over 8,000 American lives each year. However, we know that nearly 93% of skin (cutaneous) melanomas are preventable.

"My grandmother is a melanoma survivor, and where my inspiration to be a public skin health advocate started," says Ian Michael Crumm. "When I was young, I remember swimming in her pool and learning about melanoma after asking her about a scar on her leg. From that moment, I understood the importance of sun safety. After becoming an esthetician, I decided to use my digital and other platforms to not only celebrate glowing skin, but more importantly, healthy skin, which starts with self-awareness, daily sun safety practices and frequent skin exams. I'm honored to partner with the Melanoma Research Foundation to help more people understand the need for sun-safe practices!".

Central to the campaign, the MRF will showcase its #GetNaked billboard at 1500 Broadway in the heart of Times Square, NY featuring Ian Michael Crumm from May 1 – July 31. The MRF thanks its billboard and campaign sponsors, Bristol Myers Squibb and Elta MD for their generous support.

The MRF encourages everyone to embrace sun-safe practices as the best way to prevent melanoma. Additionally, the #GetNaked campaign urges all to perform monthly at-home skin checks, apply sunscreen daily, wear UPF protective clothing and schedule an annual dermatological skin check as the best defense for early detection. Throughout the campaign, the MRF showcases dynamic and bold images and shares powerful testimonials from real melanoma patients. The MRF also hosts several educational opportunities to inform the public on sun safety, prevention and early detection including two hybrid patient and caregiver symposia at The Ohio State University (May 10) and the Mayo Clinic (May 17), virtual educational webinars led by key melanoma opinion leaders and Instagram Lives (@CureMelanoma) featuring members of the dermatology community. Additionally, the MRF will kick off its annual nationwide Miles for Melanoma 5k run/walk event series in Washington, DC (May 3) and Boston, MA (May 10).

As the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma with a mission to eradicate the disease by accelerating medical research while educating and advocating for the melanoma community, the MRF is committed to ensuring all have access to the resources and knowledge to help end cutaneous melanoma and find treatment options for the rare melanoma subtypes including ocular, mucosal, pediatric and acral lentiginous melanomas.

You can learn more about the #GetNaked campaign and related activities by visiting www.melanoma.org/GetNaked. The MRF thanks its additional campaign sponsors and cause marketing partners including: Neutrogena, Merck, Natera, Bloq UV, Cabana Life, Coolibar, COOLA, Glowbar, Sense and Soleil, TiZo, Wallaroo, and Veronica Beard.

To support critical melanoma research in finding effective treatments and a cure for melanoma, donate here.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About Ian Michael Crumm

Ian Michael Crumm is a licensed esthetician and beauty expert, who has devoted his career to creating meaningful change. Amid his exploration of beauty and serious skincare, he discovered a passion for promoting year-round sun safety and raising awareness about skin cancer prevention. Ian is a respected key opinion leader in the beauty industry, serving in high-profile roles with national media and industry organizations. His expertise has earned him positions on the ELLE Beauty Advisory Board, Marie Claire Skincare Awards judging panel, BeautyMatter NEXT Awards jury, and the CEW Beauty Awards finalist nominating committee. He's also been widely quoted in national outlets like ELLE, Glamour, Harper's BAZAAR, VOGUE, and more. You can find Ian at ianmichaelcrumm.com and on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

James Merrick, MPA

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

James Merrick, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 2025793450, [email protected], Melanoma Research Foundation

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation