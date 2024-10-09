Ian Michael Crumm Poised to Receive the 2024 Melanoma Research Foundation's Influencer Award

Celebrity Esthetician Praised for his Dedication to Skin Safety Awareness

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is proud to announce that celebrity esthetician and skin health educator Ian Michael Crumm will receive the prestigious Influencer Award at its 23rd Annual New York City Gala on Thursday, October 24 at The Plaza Hotel. The Influencer Award is bestowed upon Ian for his unparalleled dedication and innovative use of social media to increase awareness of melanoma prevention. This award will be presented by NYC Gala co-chair, Michelle Henry, MD, FAAD, Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College, Founder of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan.

The MRF's New York City Gala is an inspirational opportunity to honor those in the melanoma community who are making an impact on the lives of the over 1.4 million Americans affected by melanoma today. The event brings together patients, survivors, healthcare providers, researchers, advocates and supporters with a unified goal of raising critical research dollars that will enable melanoma treatment innovation and progress for cutaneous melanoma and the rarer melanoma subtypes.

"We are incredibly privileged to present Ian, a fierce advocate for melanoma prevention and awareness, with this year's Influencer Award," says MRF CEO, Kyleigh LiPira. "Ian's use of his Instagram and TikTok channels and unique perspective as a skin safe advocate and esthetician enables him to reach thousands with critical life-saving messages that will help reduce melanoma incidence rates for future generations."

At an early age, Ian learned about the importance of caring for one's skin from his grandmother, a melanoma survivor. Eventually, his passion for skin health as well as his appreciation for the more lighthearted, cosmetically-focused aspects of skincare led him to his calling as an esthetician. When asked about receiving this award, Ian shared: "Leading with knowledge from professional training, posting on social media, hosting events and working with other skin health champions gives me an amazing platform to raise awareness for skin cancer and melanoma. I hope to encourage everyone who comes into contact with my content to see dermatologists for regular skin checks so we can save as many lives as possible from this horrible, fast-metastasizing disease."

Beyond social media, Ian has worked towards raising awareness of skin cancer and melanoma through other mediums, such as podcasting and events. He is the co-host of BeautyCurious Podcast, and some of his popular episodes include "What Does Melanoma Look Like?" and "How To Pick The Right Sunscreen: Controversies + Considerations." He also launched a public health-oriented event series called SkinWatch that pairs sun safety products with educational messaging to encourage other content creators and press to speak to their audiences about the importance of sun safety and annual skin exams.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis, and the treatment of melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a committed advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website (www.melanoma.org) is the premier source for melanoma information seekers.

