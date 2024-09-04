Ian Michael Crumm to emcee the 2024 New York Miles for Melanoma 5K

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual New York event on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Pier 45 at 7:30 AM ET.

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce the next event in its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program, bringing together local melanoma patients, supporters, care partners and thrivers. This year we will be hosting our annual New York event on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Pier 45 at 7:30 AM ET.

We are thrilled to announce that Ian Michael Crumm, Celebrity Esthetician, will be our emcee at this year's New York event! Ian stands at the forefront of a new narrative in skincare—one that emphasizes daily SPF usage as an integral component of everyday skin/self-care—a ritual yielding radiant and healthy benefits that transcend mere aesthetics. As a celebrity esthetician, Ian found his true passion in promoting the benefits of year-round sun safety and evidence-based skincare. His decidedly different approach to changing public perception of SPF has become his hallmark.

The 5K walk/run will bring together the New York melanoma community with a goal of raising $75,000 in support of critical melanoma research.

In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and educate about rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks.

The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the New York event this September. Our Local Sponsors include Bristol Myers Squibb, Elta MD, Iovance, Merck, NYU Langone Health, Natera, and Novartis. Our In-Kind Sponsor is Revo. Our 2024 National Sponsor is National Prevention Partner Neutrogena.

All in-person and registered participants will receive our 2024 Miles for Melanoma UPF50+ Cabana Life shirt. To register for this year's event, click here. Regular rate registration will close on Thursday, September 12th at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Nicole Nishanian, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 2028453854, [email protected], melanoma.org

