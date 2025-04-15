Ian Munsick And Montana Silversmiths Launch Exclusive Jewelry Collection At Boot Barn

"Nothing defines the west like those born and raised in it. Its tradition lives through us and its survival depends on us. That's why this collaboration with Montana Silversmiths is so authentic; we are both western natives." - Ian Munsick Post this

"Nothing defines the west like those born and raised in it," shares Munsick. "Its tradition lives through us and its survival depends on us. That's why this collaboration with Montana Silversmiths is so authentic; we are both western natives. When I see these pieces we've created, I'm immediately transported back into the culture that made me who I am."

To celebrate this exciting launch, Boot Barn will host a special event at their 2nd Avenue store in Nashville on April 17th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM , ahead of Munsick's concert at The Pinnacle that night, celebrating the release of Eagle Feather. Fans and fashion enthusiasts are invited to experience the collection firsthand and enjoy a range of exciting activities, including:Leather Branding

on from , ahead of Munsick's concert at The Pinnacle that night, celebrating the release of Eagle Feather. Fans and fashion enthusiasts are invited to experience the collection firsthand and enjoy a range of exciting activities, including:Leather Branding Happenstance Whiskey Tasting

Ian's Signature Old Fashioned cocktail – "Fire Water"

Hidden tickets to Ian Munsick's concert at The Pinnacle later that evening

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our exclusive Ian Munsick collection in partnership with Boot Barn," shares Marshall Smith, VP of Marketing, Montana Silversmiths. "This collaboration is a testament to our shared passion for the heritage and artistry of the American West. As Ian continues to push boundaries in both fashion and music, we believe this partnership marks the beginning of an extraordinary journey and very much look forward to bringing this line to the masses."

With the 2023 release of White Buffalo, Munsick spread the Rocky Mountain gospel with his raw, untamed depiction of the American West and expands on the concepts of the land, people, culture and stories that inspire him with his 20-track follow-up Eagle Feather.

While the white buffalo represents prosperity and rebirth, the eagle feather is inspired by the native symbol representing honor, strength and wisdom, and serves as a continuation of his sophomore project by highlighting Munsick's personal growth through life experiences and lessons learned that have shaped him into who he is.

Produced by Munsick, Jared Conrad and Jeremy Spillman, Eagle Feather features duets with Lainey Wilson and Flatland Cavalry lead singer Cleto Cordero, with songwriter credits by fellow singer/songwriters Caitlyn Smith and Stephen Wilson Jr., as well as two rare outside cuts in "Drink Around" and "Horses Not Hearts."

The Ian Munsick x Montana Silversmiths collection, available exclusively at Boot Barn Nashville stores only and on BootBarn.com while supplies last, combines the legacy of Montana Silversmiths with the fresh, contemporary style of Ian Munsick.

Fans and fashion-enthusiasts who can't get their hands on the collection for this initial launch will look forward to the nationwide launch in July in top Boot Barn stores as well as BootBarn.com, with more exciting events and activations on the horizon.

Eagle Feather tracklisting (songwriters in parentheses):

1) Prairie Lament (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman)

2) Too Many Trees (Ian Munsick, Wynn Varble)

3) Horses Not Hearts (Andy Albert, Michael Tyler, Ben Stennis)

4) Eagle Feather (Ian Munsick, Stephen Wilson Jr.)

5) Grass In The Middle Of A Dirt Road (Ian Munsick, Jacob Davis, Josh Miller)

6) God Bless The West ft. Cleto Cordero (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Casey Beathard)

7) Caroline (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Phil O'Donnell)

8) Stampede ( Ian Munsick, Phil O'Donnell, Jeremy Spillman)

9) Prairie Lament ii (Ian Munsick)

10) Wolf Creek Road (Ian Munsick, Abram Dean, Jeremy Spillman)

11) Feather In My Hat ft. Lainey Wilson (Ian Munsick, Caitlyn Smith, Marc Scilbila)

12) Fixin' Me (Ian Munsick, Trannie Anderson, Jared Conrad)

13) Drink Around (Wyatt McCubbin, Travis Wood, Jared Kiem)

14) Made Her That Way (Ian Munsick)

15) Good Dogs & Sad Songs (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Rivers Rutherford)

16) Firewater (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde)

17) Western Woman (Ian Munsick, Billy Montana, Randy Montana)

18) Cheyenne (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman)

19) Prairie Lament iii (Ian Munsick and Jeremy Spillman)

20) The Gate (Ian Munsick, Benjy Davis, Josh Kerr)

About Ian Munsick:

A native son of Wyoming, Ian Munsick has accumulated over 900 million global streams across two albums – Coyote Cry and White Buffalo – and a host of accolades, including 19 awards and 14 festival selections for his documentary, White Buffalo: Voices of the West. Having painted a stampeding, spirited portrait of the American West with his sophomore album White Buffalo in 2023, Munsick is expanding on the concepts of the land, people, culture and stories that inspire him, readying the project's follow-up 20-track album, Eagle Feather, due on April 18, 2025 via Warner Music Nashville. In addition to selling over 100,000 headlining tickets in 2024, Munsick also opened on select dates of Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour and supported Morgan Wallen on select dates of his record-setting One Night At A Time Tour. Munsick is currently headlining his spring Horses Are Faster Tour. He has been named an "Artist to Watch" by Spotify, CMT, Fender, MusicRow and most recently was named a Martin Showcase Artist. Standout duet "Long Live Cowgirls" (with Cody Johnson) off of White Buffalo hit No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Countdown, was named one of Amazon Music's Best Country Songs of 2022 and recently received RIAA Gold-certification alongside "Long Haul" and "Horses Are Faster." Fans of Ian Munsick will always find an open heart, natural awe and plainspoken honesty as he rides on… bringing the West to the rest. Online at IanMunsick.com.

Media Contacts for Ian Munsick:

Ebie McFarland

Essential Broadcast Media

[email protected]

Fount Lynch

Warner Music Nashville

[email protected]

Photos available for download HERE (Credit Cam Mackey)

Product images available for download HERE (Courtesy of Montana Silversmiths)

Media Contact

Marshall Smith, Montana Silversmiths, 1 406-322-4555, [email protected], www.montanasilversmiths.com

SOURCE Montana Silversmiths