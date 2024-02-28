IAOP Names Transparent BPO a Top 100 Global Outsourcing Provider for 2024

Award continues recognition of Transparent BPO as one of the world's best outsourcing services providers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transparent BPO, a leading nearshore, and offshore contact center solutions provider is pleased to announce the company's selection for The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®).

The Global Outsourcing 100, now in its eighteenth year, is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world's top outsourcing service providers. These lists serve as indispensable resources for companies seeking to establish or expand relationships with the industry's foremost firms providing a diverse range of outsourcing services.

"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Transparent BPO for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the IAOP as a leading provider in the global outsourcing sector. Our focus is centered on our numerous partners and consistently providing top-tier services that support their customers globally. We are thankful for the trust our partners have put in us and remain firmly devoted to consistently enhancing and innovating our service delivery." Comments Eric Petty, Chief Operating Officer at Transparent BPO.

For companies who turn to IAOP for guidance on their contact center and customer experience strategies, Transparent BPO's recognition as a leader in The Global Outsourcing 100 reflects nearly two decades of delivering meaningful outcomes.

Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. The published list of company names, listed alphabetically, is available at http://www.IAOP.org

Sincere appreciation and congratulations to the companies recognized in The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® for their unwavering commitment to excellence, strategic investments in partnerships, and innovative achievements during a period marked by challenges digital disruption, talent wars and heightened risk and security challenges remarked Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "The dedication and leadership exhibited in delivering exceptional client experiences are truly commendable. Once again, congratulations to all the deserving recipients of this prestigious award."

About Transparent BPO

Transparent BPO is a premier business process outsourcer (BPO), delivering contact center services, customer support, acquisition and retention, technical support, and data entry services for small, medium and Fortune 500 companies. Since opening its doors in 2009, Transparent BPO has been named the 'Best Outsourcing Provider' at the 2020 and 2023 ICMI Global Contact Center awards. We have also been named to the IAOP Top 100 Global Outsourcing list for multiple years, including 2022 and 2023. Transparent BPO has also been recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for nine years, having pushed boundaries and ensuring every person's experience is better than before. We recently received a Brandon Hall Group Bronze award in 2023 in the Learning and Development category. Transparent BPO has employees and offices across Belize, the Philippines, Jamaica, and the U.S.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands.

For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org. ©2023 IAOP. All Rights Reserved.

