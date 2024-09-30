iApartments Inc. and ButterflyMX Partner to Provide Unparalleled Access Control and Smart Community Living

"Convenience is crucial for prospective residents, and they notice which communities are equipped for modern living. ButterflyMX's property access control products help us set our clients up for success," said Steve Fiske, Chief Product Officer at iApartments. Post this

"Property teams have embraced the hassle-free transition to keyless access, and residents appreciate the smart access to their buildings, amenities, and homes," said Steve Fiske, Chief Product Officer at iApartments. "Integrating ButterflyMX into our platform will further enhance access efficiency for property teams, vendors, residents, and prospective residents." iApartments can now seamlessly deploy across any of ButterflyMX's 1 million+ multifamily units.

"Communities everywhere are embracing smarter access solutions. Integrating ButterflyMX with iApartments makes it even easier for property teams to streamline access management," said Aaron Rudenstine, CEO of ButterflyMX. "This partnership extends our mission by simplifying access control across iApartments' growing list of smart communities. Residents enjoy secure access to their homes and shared spaces, while staff gain an efficient, modern system for managing entry."

Integration features that matter

iApartments has long recognized the importance of simplicity, offering a single app for a smart community experience. The customized integration with ButterflyMX enables residents to access all entry points within the iApartments application. Residents can easily enter buildings, receive ButterflyMX Video Intercom calls, issue Virtual Keys for guests, and even assign delivery access codes for service vendors like Uber Eats, Amazon, and more. Property management teams no longer manage physical keys or fobs; instead, access credentials are automatically updated as residents move in and out.

Enhancing Self-Guided Tours and Property Access

"Our self-guided tour program, designed to maximize touring velocity, now provides seamless property access control with ButterflyMX integration," said Fiske. "Many of our client communities experience thousands of self-guided tours per year and convert new leases at the same or better rate than traditional agent-led tours. Convenience is crucial for prospective residents, and they notice which communities are equipped for modern living. ButterflyMX's property access control products help us set our clients up for success."

About iApartments

iApartments transforms multifamily properties into smart apartment communities. Founded by multifamily and smart home trailblazers, iApartments combines its next-gen automation technology with a disruptive approach that removes the upfront challenges for new and retrofit communities so they can leverage the power of an enterprise-level platform with the simplicity they need. From its smart home solution that improves asset protection to smart access and self-guided tours, iApartments enhances the living experience for residents, maximizes operational efficiencies for property managers, and increases NOI for property owners. iApartments is trusted by the world's largest apartment operators.

About ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX is a leading property access solution, providing a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to manage and grant access on the go. Empower your tenants to open doors, gates, and elevators with a smartphone and ensure they never miss a visitor or delivery. Enjoy easy installation, cut costs by eliminating building wiring and in-unit hardware, and save time by integrating with popular access control and property management systems. Join the 150,000+ multifamily, commercial, gated community, and student housing properties that have made access simple with ButterflyMX.

