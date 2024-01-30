iApartments Selected by UBS Realty Investors for Smart Asset Technology

"The idea of utilizing an enterprise-level smart asset platform was attractive because it enables us to tackle operating efficiency, energy usage, and helped us improve our asset preservation strategy through their automated humidity and leak alerts products at scale." Post this

"Technology has the power to elevate living experiences for our residents throughout our Class A and B apartment communities. The idea of utilizing an enterprise-level smart asset platform was attractive because it enables us to tackle operating efficiency, energy usage, and helped us improve our asset preservation strategy through their automated humidity and leak alerts products at scale," said David McCarthy, Executive Director, Head of Residential-US at UBS Realty Investors. "I appreciate the smooth rollout across our communities and seamless integrations iApartments has provided."

In a market flooded with fragmented solutions, operators are increasingly recognizing the distinct advantages of iApartments' holistic platform approach. This enterprise-level system seamlessly integrates cutting-edge smart hardware and software that includes white glove installation and implementation-friendly experience.

"Our clients come to us looking for solutions that help reduce overhead. Payroll costs for something as simple as a lockout, are expensive", said Dave Magrisso, CEO of iApartments. "Keyless access has introduced a whole new level payroll efficiency from maintenance all the way up to leasing."

iApartments smart solutions go beyond access control with innovative property protection alerts that are delivered through a series of smart devices that detect water leaks, units with high humidity, and troubled HVAC systems. All these smart devices, capabilities, and integrations are tied together within one smart asset platform.

"We are thrilled to earn the trust of UBS. The project signals our continuing commitment to develop technology that empowers teams and elevates the resident living experience," added Magrisso.

About iApartments

iApartments transforms multifamily properties into smart apartment communities. Founded by multifamily and smart home trailblazers, iApartments combines its next-gen automation technology with a disruptive approach that removes the upfront challenges for new and retrofit communities so they can leverage the power of an enterprise-level platform with the simplicity they need. From its turnkey smart home solution that improves asset protection to smart access and self-guided tours, iApartments enhances the living experience for residents, maximizes operational efficiencies for property managers, and increases NOI for property owners while delivering on ESG goals. iApartments is trusted by the world's largest apartment operators.

