IASLC Launches New Education Center--Lung Cancer 360 A New Platform for Online Multidisciplinary Learning Activities

"Lung Cancer 360 will facilitate and accelerate learning by providing an accessible and versatile portfolio of learning activities along with accreditation opportunities, tracking and reporting capabilities," said Dr. Karen Kelly, IASLC CEO.

The new LMS system offers the following advantages to our audiences:

Enhanced search and browse functionality to search by education activity type, disease, course title, faculty, keywords, languages and more.

Innovative education formats, including courses, simulations, and microlearning modules.

Access to IASLC conference slides and recordings.

Enhanced pre- and post-activity assessments and surveys.

CME and attendance credit processing with a save function so you have your completed documents in one place.

A quick link to JTO and JTO CRR.

Access to our webinars and podcasts.

How to Access Lung Cancer 360

Accessing IASLC's Lung Cancer 360 platform is easy. Click here to access the portal. In the top right corner click Login. When prompted, IASLC members can login with their IASLC credentials. If you are a non-member, please create a NEW Account.

About IASLC:

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated solely to the study of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes more than 10,000 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of all thoracic malignancies. IASLC also publishes JTO Clinical Research Reports, an open access publication. Visit http://www.iaslc.org for more information.

