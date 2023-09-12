IASLC Staging Model for Mesothelioma Validated; Study Supports Continued Use of Model

"Our study highlights the significant strides made in pleural mesothelioma staging. By refining and validating prognostic models, we are advancing our ability to tailor treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes." -- Dr. Andrea Wolf Tweet this

The training dataset, comprising 3,101 patients, revealed a significant optimal cut-point for mesothelin at 6.7 nmol/L using the running log-rank method. Univariate analysis highlighted anemia and elevated mesothelin levels as predictors of poorer survival.

"Our study highlights the significant strides made in pleural mesothelioma staging. By refining and validating prognostic models, we are advancing our ability to tailor treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Wolf. "Continued efforts to gather and analyze data will improve prognostication and individualized patient care."

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated solely to the study of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes 10,000 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of all thoracic malignancies.

The WCLC is the world's largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, attracting more than 7,000 researchers, physicians and specialists from more than 100 countries. The goal is to increase awareness, collaboration and understanding of lung cancer, and to help participants implement the latest developments across the globe. The conference will cover a wide range of disciplines and unveil several research studies and clinical trial results.

