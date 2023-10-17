iatricSystems™ and Peterson Health Partner to Transform Controlled Substance Monitoring and Safety with DetectRx

DetectRx didn't just help look for potential diversion. It found practices that may have needed to be improved or practices that we didn't know existed. Tweet this

After integrating DetectRx, Peterson Health witnessed transformational changes. Patient safety was propelled to the forefront with enhanced charting and medical record accuracy, and two potential suspicious activities that may have gone unnoticed in a conventional audit were immediately identified. "I think your product just sold itself," said Annie, a testament to their satisfaction. But its capabilities extended beyond just identifying potential diversion. "DetectRx didn't just help look for potential diversion. It found practices that may have needed to be improved or practices that we didn't know existed."

The ethos of this transformation can be distilled into a single sentiment, "The word that comes to my mind is not just to be compliant, but to be proactive. Somebody told me once if you're not finding drug diversion, you're not looking hard enough." With DetectRx, Peterson Health isn't just hardening their defenses against potential misuse but also refining their processes, all the while ensuring the safety and well-being of their patients. "So, from safety and well-being, not only were we doing more complete charting and better information on the medical record, we're keeping the patient safe."

"Peterson Health's journey with DetectRx is emblematic of what can be achieved when technology meets dedication" said Rob Rhodes, Executive Vice President of iatricSystems, Inc. As for Annie's final thoughts, "having something in place that makes it easy to track and report on helps keep us in line on our drug prevention efforts. Actually, it makes me feel better... I feel a lot better with DetectRx knowing that we are looking at things and are doing our best to keep our patients and our staff safe." The future of patient care at Peterson Health is brighter and safer, thanks to DetectRx.

