iatricSystems and Renown Health Enhance Drug Diversion Monitoring with AI and Automation

PONCE INLET, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iatricSystems, Inc (iatric.com), a healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare organizations better protect patients, connect systems, and optimize electronic health record (EHR) usage, has partnered with Renown Health (renown.org), a national healthcare leader based in northern Nevada, to enhance their drug diversion monitoring with artificial intelligence and automation.

In partnership with iatricSystems™, Renown Health is implementing DetectRx, a modern, state-of-the-art drug diversion monitoring solution crafted to meet the specific needs of controlled substance management. Like many hospitals, Renown Health previously relied on manual processes and monthly data reports for their drug diversion monitoring. Manually pulled monthly data was not only time consuming, but only allowed the health system to look at 5 different risk factors for drug diversion. With DetectRx, Renown Health is not only consolidating their data to a single view but is now able to look at 24 different risk factors when monitoring for drug diversion.

"DetectRx impressed us and gave us insight on technology that can make it easier for us to continue to meet our goals of patient safety and provide quality care" said Tammy Oliver, Director of Accreditation and Regulation at Renown Health.

For Renown Health, the decision to partner with iatricSystems was about more than simply choosing a product. "As a large health system, adopting new processes and systems takes time." said Jen Walker, VP of Quality and Patient Safety at Renown Health. "The iatricSystems team learned our barriers and helped us troubleshoot the configurations that are necessary for us to implement DetectRx. They have been flexible and truly understand the individual needs of our health system."

Rob Rhodes, Executive Vice President of iatricSystems, Inc., emphasized the critical importance of tracking controlled substances. "Our collaboration with Renown Health demonstrates the vital role drug diversion monitoring plays in protecting patient safety."

About iatricSystems™

iatricSystems is a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping healthcare organizations better protect patients, connect systems, optimize EHR usage, and elevate EHR training. We do so with our diverse healthcare experience, an extensive partner network, and our proven capabilities in patient privacy, analytics, EHR optimization, interoperability and customized EHR learning solutions. For more information, contact iatricSystems at [email protected] or visit https://www.iatric.com.

About Renown Health

Renown Health is a national healthcare leader based in northern Nevada and on a mission to help people live healthier, happier lives. Renown Health offers desperately needed health and medical services in remote, rural communities and provides the region's only Level II Trauma Center, serving over 1 million people and 100,000 square miles. The on-going efforts at Renown are made possible through the generous support of their donors, who also believe in providing industry-leading care where it's needed — in Nevada. For more information, visit https://www.renown.org.

