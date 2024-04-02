iatricSystems and Renown Health Transform Patient Privacy Auditing

"Haystack has helped us with proactive monitoring, but the feature that's reduced our workload the most has been AVA." Post this

AVA is an Advanced Virtual Assistant and powerful patient privacy automation tool in Haystack iS. Renown Health was an early adopter of the new technology and has already found success with fully automating their self-access review. "Before we had AVA, we would need to connect with users manually for self-access. It was so time consuming to have to follow up with every individual, knowing that these aren't even real HIPAA violations," said Nicole Gaarenstroom, Compliance Coordinator for Renown Health. "AVA gathering that information instead has significantly reduced our workload, and lets our team focus on preventing what could be a true OCR breach."

With AI and automation bringing new efficiencies, Renown Health has now set their sights on a proactive education plan, using data to predict trends and tailor employee education. "Now we can start getting ahead of things," said Colonna, "If we see a spike in say family snooping around the holidays, we can schedule educational sessions 30 days or 90 days out to avoid that spike."

iatricSystems and Renown Health are taking education one step further, speaking at the 2024 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference on the importance of AI and automation in protecting patient data. "AI and automation have been buzzwords for some time," said Rob Rhodes, Executive Vice President of iatricSystems "but now we're witnessing the positive impact this technology is having with hospitals like Renown Health and are excited to share their success."

You can watch a recording iatricSystems and Renown Health's patient privacy presentation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyMyFJAmxf0&t=2s.

About iatricSystems™

iatricSystems is a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping healthcare organizations better protect patients, connect systems, and optimize EHR usage. We do so with our diverse healthcare experience, an extensive partner network, and our proven capabilities in patient privacy, analytics, EHR optimization, and interoperability. For more information, contact iatricSystems at [email protected] or visit https://www.iatric.com.

About Renown Health

Renown Health is a national healthcare leader based in northern Nevada and on a mission to help people live healthier, happier lives. Renown Health offers desperately needed health and medical services in remote, rural communities and provides the region's only Level II Trauma Center, serving over 1 million people and 100,000 square miles. The on-going efforts at Renown are made possible through the generous support of their donors, who also believe in providing industry-leading care where it's needed — in Nevada. For more information, visit https://www.renown.org.

Media Contact

