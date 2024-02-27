iatricSystems™ and WVU Medicine Streamline PHI Auditing and Enhance Patient Privacy Compliance

"Before Haystack iS, we audited based on certain suspicions, like co-worker or same last name. But now with Haystack iS, it's a more streamlined process where it's alerting to only what is more than likely inappropriate access." Post this

Adopting Haystack iS also meant the Health System could now leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to scrutinize every instance of PHI access, greatly enhancing its ability to identify potentially suspicious activities, and proactively prevent a patient privacy breach. "Before Haystack iS, we audited based on certain suspicions, like co-worker or same last name. But now with Haystack iS, it's a more streamlined process where it's alerting to only what is more than likely inappropriate access," said Brown.

WVU Medicine's workflow was enhanced further by AVA, an advanced virtual assistant within Haystack iS designed to automate the information gathering and investigation of suspected issues. "What I envision, is for AVA to reduce the amount of time our team spends looking at suspected issues and automate all the manual back-and-forth communication, so we can focus on more important tasks," said Brown. "So, we're starting with automating self-access, and plan to expand to other suspected issues like co-worker access or family access."

"We also plan to use Haystack to assist with monitoring for the new proposed rules of the Cures Act," added Brown when asked about future plans for the solution. "Haystack is helping us monitor notes blocking, results blocking, and those types of things to prevent information blocking." This forward-thinking approach by WVU Medicine is an inspiring example of how innovative solutions like Haystack iS can be used to navigate a complex regulatory landscape with confidence.

Rob Rhodes, Executive Vice President of iatricSystems, Inc. commented, "Our continued partnership with Miranda and WVU Medicine is a testament to the importance of collaborative relationships in the healthcare industry. We listen to our customers and leverage cutting-edge technology to address their evolving healthcare challenges."

