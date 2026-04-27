iatricSystems™ Expands Channel Partner Program Through Strategic Distribution Partnership with ORdigiNAL

New partnership with ORdigiNAL accelerates partner growth, expands market reach, and delivers greater value to resellers of iatricSystems solutions.

PONCE INLET, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iatricSystems, a trusted leader in healthcare IT solutions and a member of Harris Healthcare, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with ORdigiNAL to accelerate the growth of the iatricSystems Partner Program and expand global access to its proven healthcare technology solutions.

The partnership marks a major next step following the successful launch of the iatricSystems Partner Program, which helps value-added resellers, integrated service vendors, and other channel partners grow through trusted solutions, training, and go-to-market support.

The addition of ORdigiNAL as an authorized distributor gives iatricSystems partners access to expanded enablement resources, simplified purchasing channels, and increased opportunities to grow revenue through solutions focused on patient privacy monitoring, drug diversion monitoring, and mobile specimen collection.

"Our goal has always been to help partners grow by providing solutions healthcare organizations truly need," said James Lich, VP of Sales & Marketing at iatricSystems. "The momentum we've built with our Partner Program has been tremendous, and ORdigiNAL is the ideal partner to help us scale that success."

ORdigiNAL brings extensive experience helping technology vendors expand through scalable distribution, partner enablement, and market development. The partnership is expected to accelerate new partner recruitment while strengthening support for existing iatricSystems resellers.

"We are delighted to add iatricSystems to ORdigiNAL's solutions portfolio," said Jordy Onrust, Group CEO of ORdigiNAL. "This partnership strengthens our ability to support the growing needs of the North American healthcare market by delivering solutions that prioritize privacy, compliance, and operational efficiency. iatricSystems' mission closely aligns with our partner‑first approach, and we are excited to collaborate to deliver increased value across our partner ecosystem."

"The iatricSystems Partner Program is designed to help partners win," said Lich. "By combining our healthcare expertise with ORdigiNAL's channel reach and support model, we're creating even more value for current and future partners."

The iatricSystems Partner Program offers sales tools, co-branded marketing resources, joint go-to-market planning, and dedicated support designed to help partners close more business and build long-term customer success.

To learn more about becoming an iatricSystems partner, visit the iatricSystems Partner Program page.

About iatricSystems

iatricSystems is a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping healthcare organizations better protect patients, connect systems, optimize EHR usage, and elevate EHR training. We do so through our diverse healthcare experience, extensive partner network, and proven capabilities in patient privacy, drug diversion monitoring, EHR optimization, and interoperability. For more information, contact iatricSystems at [email protected] or visit www.iatric.com.

About ORdigiNAL

ORdigiNAL is a specialized value-added distributor with extensive expertise in speech, document, and communication technologies. Since 2004, we have built a strong global network of more than 2,000 resellers across over 50 countries, supporting the entire value chain from solution design and procurement to sales, implementation, and ongoing technical support

Media Contact

Corey Mullins, iatricSystems, 1 9788053161, [email protected], iatricSystems

SOURCE iatricSystems