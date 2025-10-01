iatricSystems™ Launches Channel Partner Program to Expand Reach and Drive Growth

iatricSystems™ has launched its first Partner Program, empowering healthcare IT firms with proven solutions in patient privacy, drug diversion detection, and clinical workflow to drive shared growth and stronger outcomes.

PONCE INLET, Fla., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iatricSystems™, a leader in healthcare IT solutions and a member of Harris Healthcare, today announced the launch of its first official channel partner initiative: the iatricSystems™ Partner Program. This new healthcare IT partner program is designed to empower distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), and boutique firms, to deliver greater value to healthcare organizations nationwide.

The iatricSystems™ Partner Program provides comprehensive training, marketing support, and collaborative go-to-market planning to help partners drive revenue growth and deliver innovative, patient-centric healthcare IT solutions. By joining forces, partners can expand their EHR integration and healthcare compliance offerings, while giving hospitals the tools they need to stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements and strengthen overall patient care.

James Lich, Channel Partner Director at iatricSystems, shared his excitement about spearheading the initiative: "I'm thrilled to lead our first-ever partner program, driven by a bold vision to build a world-class channel that delivers trusted solutions to the healthcare market. This initiative opens new opportunities for collaboration and innovation—empowering mobile phlebotomy, combating drug diversion, and advancing patient privacy across the healthcare community."

Shon Barrier, Executive Vice President of iatricSystems, adds: "The iatricSystems Partner Program marks a pivotal step forward. By extending our proven solutions and expertise to partners, we're building a future of shared growth, innovation, and stronger healthcare outcomes."

With over 35 years of healthcare IT experience and solutions trusted by more than 1,300 hospitals, iatricSystems has a proven record of helping organizations address patient privacy, drug diversion, and clinical workflow challenges. The launch of the iatricSystems Partner Program extends this expertise to partners, enabling them to expand their portfolios with trusted solutions such as Haystack™ iS for AI-powered PHI monitoring, DetectRx for advanced drug diversion detection, and MobiLab® for seamless barcode specimen collection, all while ensuring compliance, safety, and efficiency.

Healthcare IT firms interested in becoming partners can learn more and apply at: https://iatric.com/iatricsystems-partner-program/

About iatricSystems™:

iatricSystems is a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping healthcare organizations better protect patients, connect systems, and optimize EHR usage. We do so with our diverse healthcare experience, an extensive partner network, and our proven capabilities in patient privacy, analytics, EHR optimization, and interoperability. For more information, contact iatricSystems at [email protected] or visit www.iatric.com. Connect with iatricSystems on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

