iatricSystems™ Launches Haystack™ iS v2, Delivering AI-Powered, Automated Patient Privacy Monitoring

iatricSystems™, a healthcare solutions and services company, announced the release of Haystack™ iS v2, its new patient privacy monitoring solution designed to help healthcare organizations reduce manual work, prioritize risk, and investigate faster through AI and automation.

PONCE INLET, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iatricSystems™ today announced the launch of Haystack™ iS v2, the next generation of its highly adopted patient privacy monitoring solution. Haystack iS has long been trusted by healthcare organizations running MEDITECH, Epic, and other EHR platforms to monitor access to protected health information and support HIPAA compliance.

Haystack iS v2 continues that legacy, building on a proven foundation with a more modern, intelligent platform that uses artificial intelligence and automation to help privacy teams reduce manual work, prioritize risk, and investigate faster. The new release reflects iatricSystems' commitment to listening to customers and translating real-world privacy workflows into thoughtful design and technology improvements.

"Our main drivers for building Haystack iS v2 were to modernize both the user interface and the technology behind it," said Demi Borden, Product Owner for Haystack iS. "The UI in v2 is cleaner and easier to navigate, with embedded 'how-to' videos throughout the application. These resources make it easier for privacy teams to adopt the platform, onboard new users, and revisit features as their needs change over time."

Rather than an incremental update, Haystack iS v2 was rebuilt from the ground up using direct customer feedback as a guide. A major focus of the new release is expanded and customizable dashboarding, a capability consistently requested by customers seeking faster insight and greater visibility into privacy activity. Haystack iS v2 introduces four additional dashboards, enhanced drill-down capabilities into events, investigations, and reports, and new tagging options that support custom views and workflows for privacy teams of all sizes.

Informed by real-world use cases, Haystack iS v2 also gives customers greater control over how privacy risk is evaluated. Privacy teams can now adjust event weights themselves, allowing organizations to better align monitoring with internal policies, priorities, and risk tolerance. Haystack's AI-driven privacy analytics reduce the manual effort required to surface and review relevant activity, while AVA, Haystack's Advanced Virtual Assistant, helps streamline investigations by gathering the information teams need to take the next step.

"Haystack iS v2 represents both where we've been and where we're going," said Shon Barrier, EVP of iatricSystems. "Our customers have trusted us for more than three decades because we listen, evolve, and build solutions around how patient privacy teams actually work. By taking a proven, top-rated solution and making it even better, we're helping hospitals move forward with confidence in an increasingly complex privacy landscape."

About iatricSystems

iatricSystems is a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping healthcare organizations better protect patients, connect systems, optimize EHR usage, and elevate EHR training. We do so with our diverse healthcare experience, an extensive partner network, and our proven capabilities in patient privacy, drug diversion monitoring, EHR optimization, and interoperability. For more information, contact iatricSystems at [email protected] or visit https://www.iatric.com.

