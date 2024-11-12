Ibbaka Releases the 2nd Annual AI Monetization Survey Results 2024

Ibbaka Performance Inc. ("Ibbaka"), a provider of pricing optimization and customer value management software is conducting its second annual survey on the monetization of generative AI for B2B applications. Monetizing investment in generative AI applications is a key challenge for B2B SaaS. In the words of Tom Tunguz, Founding Partner at Theory Ventures, "Pricing an AI product will be a defining question in software for the next few years."
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is the 2nd year for Ibbaka to conduct this research. As adoption of generative AI applications for B2B gathers speed it is important to track changes over time.
"Ibbaka is doing leading work in understanding how genAI applications are being monetized. This survey is a key input into a strategic perspective on AI pricing." says Michael Mansard, Principal Director and EMEA Chair of the Subscribed Institute at Zuora and author of 'Monetizing GenAI: Why most SaaS companies are missing out, and how to fix it.'
Taking this survey will help B2B operators:
- Think through how to monetize new generative AI-based functionality
- Identify the strategies and tactics being used by other companies
The results of the survey will inform:
- Monetization and pricing strategies for AI-based B2B applications
- Best practices for monetizing innovation
The survey is referenced by investors and analysts who need to understand trends in AI pricing and monetization and by SaaS operators who want to compare themselves with their peers and identify best practices.
Companies can take this five-minute survey using the link below. Respondents will receive a summary of the results that they can use to benchmark their own performance and get ideas on where to improve.
Link to the AI monetization in 2025 survey
AI Monetization 2024 Research Report
Monetizing Generative AI Interim Report
About Ibbaka
Ibbaka helps SaaS businesses optimize their packaging and pricing to meet or exceed their key SaaS metrics. Ibbaka delivers through its pricing optimization and value management platform Valio and supporting data and services. AI is used to develop value models and derive pricing models based on the value a company delivers to its customers. Ibbaka delivers pricing strategies that are sustainable and adaptive, helping to shape markets and create categories.
To learn more about Ibbaka and Valio visit www.ibbaka.com
Media Contact
Ibbaka
Liam Hannaford
+1 778 898 1483
Media Contact
Liam Hannaford, Ibbaka, 1 7788981483, [email protected], https://www.ibbaka.com/
SOURCE Ibbaka; Ibbaka
Share this article