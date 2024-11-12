Ibbaka Releases the 2nd Annual AI Monetization Survey Results 2024

Ibbaka Performance Inc. ("Ibbaka"), a provider of pricing optimization and customer value management software is conducting its second annual survey on the monetization of generative AI for B2B applications. Monetizing investment in generative AI applications is a key challenge for B2B SaaS. In the words of Tom Tunguz, Founding Partner at Theory Ventures, "Pricing an AI product will be a defining question in software for the next few years."

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is the 2nd year for Ibbaka to conduct this research. As adoption of generative AI applications for B2B gathers speed it is important to track changes over time.

"Ibbaka is doing leading work in understanding how genAI applications are being monetized. This survey is a key input into a strategic perspective on AI pricing." says Michael Mansard, Principal Director and EMEA Chair of the Subscribed Institute at Zuora and author of 'Monetizing GenAI: Why most SaaS companies are missing out, and how to fix it.'