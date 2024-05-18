Ibbaka Revenue Retention Maturity Model Helps B2B SaaS Companies Uncover Hidden Opportunities Within Customer Revenue Growth

Ibbaka, a leader in innovative value and pricing solutions for the B2B SaaS sector, today announced the release of its Revenue Retention Maturity Model, a framework designed to help companies continuously improve customer revenue retention and expansion, which is essential for sustainable and efficient growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maximizing customer retention and expansion is more important than ever for B2B SaaS companies," said Steven Forth, CEO of Ibbaka. "Our Revenue Retention Maturity Model provides a structured, in-depth view into retention processes, and a roadmap of proven best practices and technology-enabled processes that can increase NRR by over 5% for most companies."
The Ibbaka Revenue Retention Maturity Model has been developed based on years of expertise, interviews, and surveys working with B2B SaaS companies to identify, analyze, and benchmark the factors contributing to world-class revenue retention performance. Using this framework, companies can understand their current net revenue retention (NRR) performance at a detailed level based on various factors and identify areas of opportunity and optimization.
Why a Maturity Model is Necessary for B2B SaaS Revenue Retention
In the highly competitive B2B SaaS market, maintaining and growing customer revenue is crucial for long-term success. However, many companies struggle with fragmented retention strategies, manual reporting, and a lack of customer segmentation. These hinder their ability to retain and expand customer relationships. A maturity model provides a structured approach to evaluate and enhance these processes.
The Ibbaka Revenue Retention Maturity Model helps B2B SaaS companies address these challenges by offering a clear roadmap for improvement across five levels of maturity: initial, defined, quantified, predictive, and optimizing. This model also scores each company on their level of maturity across five key factors that maximize NRR achievement: reporting and analytics, forecasting, customer status, granularity, and organizational design.
By applying the lens of the Ibbaka Revenue Retention Maturity Model, B2B SaaS companies can more effectively uncover hidden opportunities and challenges in the revenue lifecycle. This includes addressing issues such as manual reporting and forecasting, and lack of segmentation, ultimately leading to enhanced revenue retention and growth.
Ibbaka is a leading value and pricing platform provider that helps B2B SaaS software companies thrive in the subscription economy. By harnessing industry-leading consulting expertise and integrating it with our innovative Valio platform, we empower SaaS leaders to drive consistent revenue growth, retention, and customer satisfaction through value and pricing excellence.
