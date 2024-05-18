Ibbaka Revenue Retention Maturity Model Helps B2B SaaS Companies Uncover Hidden Opportunities Within Customer Revenue Growth

Ibbaka's Revenue Retention Maturity Model provides a structured, in-depth view into retention processes, and a roadmap of proven best practices and technology-enabled processes that can increase NRR by over 5% for most companies. - Steven Forth, CEO of Ibbaka Post this

Why a Maturity Model is Necessary for B2B SaaS Revenue Retention

In the highly competitive B2B SaaS market, maintaining and growing customer revenue is crucial for long-term success. However, many companies struggle with fragmented retention strategies, manual reporting, and a lack of customer segmentation. These hinder their ability to retain and expand customer relationships. A maturity model provides a structured approach to evaluate and enhance these processes.

The Ibbaka Revenue Retention Maturity Model helps B2B SaaS companies address these challenges by offering a clear roadmap for improvement across five levels of maturity: initial, defined, quantified, predictive, and optimizing. This model also scores each company on their level of maturity across five key factors that maximize NRR achievement: reporting and analytics, forecasting, customer status, granularity, and organizational design.

By applying the lens of the Ibbaka Revenue Retention Maturity Model, B2B SaaS companies can more effectively uncover hidden opportunities and challenges in the revenue lifecycle. This includes addressing issues such as manual reporting and forecasting, and lack of segmentation, ultimately leading to enhanced revenue retention and growth.

About Ibbaka

Ibbaka is a leading value and pricing platform provider that helps B2B SaaS software companies thrive in the subscription economy. By harnessing industry-leading consulting expertise and integrating it with our innovative Valio platform, we empower SaaS leaders to drive consistent revenue growth, retention, and customer satisfaction through value and pricing excellence.

To access the Ibbaka Revenue Retention Maturity Model and the NRR Diagnosis Toolset go here.

For more information about Ibbaka and its innovative approach to pricing optimization, please visit Ibbaka and Ibbaka SaaS Value Pricing Platform.

Media Contact

Liam Hannaford

[email protected]

+1 778 898 1483

