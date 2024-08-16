iBEAUTY CODE Launches BlackBond Lash Glue, Enhancing Lash Extension Safety and Quality

Crafted in Japan, BlackBond provides superior durability, minimal irritation, and faster application, setting a new benchmark in the beauty industry.

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iBEAUTY CODE, the premier lash and brow studio in Canada, proudly announces the introduction of BlackBond, their proprietary lash glue manufactured in Japan. This launch marks a significant enhancement in quality within the beauty industry. By selecting Japan for production—renowned for its meticulous craftsmanship and ingredient purity—iBEAUTY CODE sets itself apart from typical studios dependent on inferior adhesives.

BlackBond lash glue is a significant advancement in lash extension safety and quality. Formulated with top-tier ingredients, this custom adhesive delivers enhanced adhesion, durability, and a streamlined application process. It is specifically crafted to reduce irritation, making it the preferred option for clients with sensitive eyes, and minimizes the risk of allergic reactions. Additionally, the quick-drying nature of BlackBond increases the efficiency of lash applications, offering both beauty professionals and clients a more comfortable and time-efficient experience.

In comparison to the frequently utilized Chinese-made glues, which are often inconsistent and can provoke irritation or allergic reactions due to lower quality ingredients, BlackBond provides consistency and dependability. Adhesives from China are noted for their longer drying times, pronounced odors, and reduced durability in challenging conditions like humidity or when exposed to oils. These factors can adversely affect both the client's experience and the longevity of the lash extensions.

With BlackBond, iBEAUTY CODE establishes a new industry benchmark, emphasizing client comfort and satisfaction. "We are excited to provide our clients with a product that not only amplifies their beauty but does so in the most secure and efficient way possible," stated Nadia Iopel, founder of iBEAUTY CODE. "Our decision to collaborate with Japanese manufacturers was motivated by our commitment to deliver unmatched quality and sophistication."

iBEAUTY CODE invites everyone to experience the transformative effects of BlackBond – a fusion of beauty, quality, and sophistication, now available in Toronto.

About iBEAUTY CODE

iBEAUTY CODE, located in Midtown Toronto, is the city's premier lash and brow studio. This beauty haven specializes in eyelash extensions, brow shaping and tinting, and permanent makeup, all designed to enhance individual features. Led by Nadia Iopel, the studio's expert team is committed to delivering results that exceed client expectations.

Media Contact

NADIA IOPEL, iBEAUTY CODE, (647) 568-6756, [email protected], https://www.ibeautycode.ca/

SOURCE iBEAUTY CODE