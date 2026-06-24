iBIO Launches 10th Annual STEMgirls Summer Camp: Campers Become Scientific Detectives in "Case Breakers"

"When girls step into the role of scientific detective, they experience firsthand how science and technology work together to connect the dots. That's not just a STEM skill — that's a life skill." Post this

"Solving mysteries is fascinating to humans of all ages," said Ann Vogel, Senior Vice President at iBIO. "When girls step into the role of scientific detective, they experience firsthand how science and technology work together to connect the dots. That's not just a STEM skill — that's a life skill."

What sets STEMgirls Camp apart is its combination of hands-on learning with real-world industry exposure. Campers will step inside Abbott's mobile diagnostics demonstration semi-trailer, the "Transformation Tour," for an interactive journey through medical innovation. In addition, Abbott's lead sponsorship enables each participant to take home an iBIO STEM Kit featuring chromatography activities introduced during camp.

John Frels, vice president of research and development in Abbott's core diagnostics business remarked "Abbott is proud to have been a part of STEMgirls from the very beginning. Over the past ten years, I'vewatched this program grow into something that truly moves the needle — inspiring thousands of young women to see themselves as scientists, engineers, and innovators. What's especially gratifying is seeing STEMgirls alumnae return on Family Day to share their stories and inspire the next generation – proof that the impact of STEMgirls extends far beyond a single summer. Our ongoing collaboration with iBIO reflects our deep commitment to building a stronger, more diverse STEM workforce, and we look forward to another decade of impact."

The program culminates on Friday, June 26, with a special Family Day and STEM Careers Event. This year's celebration will feature industry partners alongside a milestone addition: the debut of STEMgirls Heroes — alumni of the program who are now out in the world making a difference in STEM fields. Their stories reflect the long-term impact of the program as it marks its 10th anniversary.

Abbott returns as lead sponsor for the 10th anniversary program. Additional financial support is provided by the Steans Family Foundation and TerSera.

Media Contact

John Conrad, IBIO, 1 3124221111, [email protected], http://ibio.org

SOURCE IBIO