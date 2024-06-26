iBIO Launches 2024 STEMgirls Summer Camp to Inspire the Next Generation of Innovators

"We are proud to partner with iBIO again to empower the next generation of women in STEM through the annual STEMgirls Summer Camp," said John Frels, vice president of research and development in Abbott's core diagnostics business. Post this

"The exploration of real-world problems, industry expertise, and career connections our donors provide are what make STEMgirls unique," said iBIO Senior Vice President Ann Vogel. "Our campers won't just learn about human health, they will be challenged to engineer solutions. And they get to do all this while working alongside industry volunteers who provide encouragement and share their STEM career paths and experiences."

On Friday, June 28, iBIO welcomes camper families to join them for a Family Day and STEM Careers Event. Families will enjoy learning about exciting careers in STEM from Abbott panelists, visiting with other local employers and community organizations focused on STEM at the exhibit hall. Family Day is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required.

Without sponsors, iBIO's STEMgirls Summer Camp would not be impossible. Every iBIO program and activity is made possible through the generous donations of individuals, foundations, and corporations. Abbott is the lead sponsor for the 2024 STEMgirls Summer Camp. With Abbott's support, all STEMgirls campers will take home an iBIO STEM Kit to explore electrical circuits and create flashlights with their families. The hands-on STEM Kit provides materials, written instructions in English and Spanish, links to an instructional video and profiles of successful women working in STEM.

"We are proud to partner with iBIO again to empower the next generation of women in STEM through the annual STEMgirls Summer Camp," said John Frels, vice president of research and development in Abbott's core diagnostics business. "The program takes complex science topics and turns them into fun, hands-on activities that spark curiosity and learning. We hope that these experiences inspire young girls to explore a future career in STEM."

Other Chicago-area companies that provided financial support for the camp include Amgen and the Steans Family Foundation.

After this year's camp ends on June 28, iBIO will post photos and videos highlighting many of this year's activities on social media: @IllinoisBiotech, @iBIOSTEM.

