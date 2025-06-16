iBIO Launches 9th Annual STEMgirls Summer Camp with 127 Participants Exploring "Girls and Gears: Machines in Motion"

"We're not just teaching technical skills—we're cultivating the confidence, critical thinking abilities, and collaborative mindset these young women need to thrive in STEM careers," Ann Vogel, Senior Vice President at iBIO. Post this

What elevates STEMgirls Camp is its powerful fusion of hands-on learning with real-world industry exposure. In addition to working with industry volunteers throughout the week, on Thursday, June 19, campers will step inside Abbott's cutting-edge mobile diagnostics demonstration semi-trailer "Transformation Tour" for an interactive journey through medical innovation. Middle school participants (grades 6-8) will also experience the thrill of exploring professional laboratories alongside working scientists during a visit to Medline Industries' Mundelein campus.

"We're not just teaching technical skills—we're cultivating the confidence, critical thinking abilities, and collaborative mindset these young women need to thrive in STEM careers," explains Ann Vogel, Senior Vice President at iBIO. "This immersive approach creates transformative moments where girls can envision themselves as tomorrow's scientists, engineers, and innovators."

The program culminates on Friday, June 20, with a special Family Day and STEM Careers Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families will engage with Abbott panelists during career discussions and connect with local STEM employers and organizations in the exhibit hall. Lunch is included, though pre-registration is necessary for attendance.

Abbott returns as the lead sponsor for the 2025 program. Their sponsorship enables each participant to receive a take-home iBIO STEM Kit "Robot Walkers" to explore harnessing gravity for motion and discover bipedal and biomimetic robotics. These comprehensive kits include bilingual instructions, video tutorials, and profiles of women succeeding in STEM fields.

John Frels, vice president of research and development in Abbott's core diagnostics business, commented on the partnership: "By transforming complex scientific concepts into engaging, hands-on activities, we're sparking curiosity that can lead to lifelong passion. Our ongoing collaboration with iBIO reflects our commitment to expanding the pipeline of women in STEM careers."

Additional financial support comes from the Steans Family Foundation and TerSera.

iBIO will showcase highlights from this year's activities on their social media channels (@IllinoisBiotech, @iBIOSTEM) following the camp's conclusion on June 20.

The Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization (iBIO) represents 94,000 life sciences professionals across Illinois, driving industry advancement through strategic initiatives that champion the sector to policymakers, connect innovators with investment and talent, foster research partnerships, and strengthen the state's economy. Our educational programs have reached over 130,000 students and teachers statewide, including our annual STEM camps serving 2,500+ participants over nine years. Our innovative STEMgirls camp has been successfully replicated across 11 states, inspiring thousands of young students to develop growth mindsets, build STEM self-efficacy, and envision futures in science and technology fields. Learn more about our educational initiatives at ibio.org/educate.

Media Contact

John Conrad, iBIO, 1 3124221111, [email protected], http://ibio.org

SOURCE iBIO