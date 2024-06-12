IBIS's Jorge Benito Attends Harvard Connext 2024: Learning and Networking with Global Leaders

Jorge Benito of IBIS Studio attended Harvard Business School's Connext 2024 Conference in Boston. Themed "Business for a Better Tomorrow," the event featured discussions on business and climate change, networking challenges, and insights into innovative business solutions. Benito highlighted the value of networking and learning, noting the applicability of advanced digital marketing techniques and the importance of environmentally responsible leadership. The conference also celebrated HBS Online's 10th anniversary and future initiatives, underscoring the synergy between community care and business success.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IBIS Studio proudly announces its participation in the prestigious Harvard Business School's Connext 2024 Conference. The event took place this past May at the university campus in Boston, Massachusetts, welcoming 900 attendees from 121 countries simultaneously in person and online. Jorge Benito, representing the Digital Marketing Agency based in Miami, had the honor of engaging with a global network of professionals, HBS senior leadership, and esteemed faculty members.

The conference, themed "Business for a Better Tomorrow," provided a unique platform for attendees to delve into real-world case studies, foster community-building, and discover innovative business solutions for the rapidly evolving global landscape. The event featured a key discussion led by Mike Toffel and Forest Reinhardt, focusing on the pressing issue of business and climate change. Networking was a cornerstone of the conference, with attendees participating in the #HowDoYouConnext Networking Challenge.

In a statement, Jorge Benito reflected on the experience: "From the opportunity to network with an incredible community of leaders to the immense amount of knowledge packed into the classes and sessions, it was truly enriching. To see that some of the digital marketing techniques we use at IBIS to increase private school enrollment are also employed by universities at this level was very encouraging. These insights can and will also be applied by IBIS to benefit our marketing services in the K-12 education sector."

Benito also highlighted the importance of seeing leadership development initiatives focused not only on profitability for the private sector but also on environmentally responsible initiatives that benefit the community. "These efforts ensure the growth of companies that prioritize climate and social responsibility, debunking the myth that such initiatives are a financial burden. Instead, they become a competitive advantage, empowering these companies to surpass those still adhering to outdated models of inequality and environmental irresponsibility. New leaders are being equipped to demonstrate that taking care of the community and the planet can also be good for business!"

The event concluded with reflections from HBS professors Bharat Anand, Jan Hammond, and V.G. Narayanan on HBS Online's 10th anniversary as well as insight into what's ahead on future projects in the university's pipeline.

For more information about IBIS Studio and its participation in the Connext 2024 Conference, visit:

About Ibis Studio:

Ibis Studio is a leading digital marketing agency established in 2005 with a dedicated department focused on sales, lead generation, and customer acquisition marketing strategies for selected industries. The agency specializes in increasing private school enrollment through innovative marketing strategies. Their client portfolio includes esteemed corporations and institutions such as Mercedes-Benz, Fisher-Price, the Consulate of Monaco, and some of the most prestigious private schools in Florida, New Orleans, Maryland, Connecticut, Portland, Washington, Ontario (CA), and Spain, which have benefited immensely from Ibis Studio's tailored strategies.

Media Contact

Gabriela Sierra, Ibis Studio, 1 954-280-9977, [email protected], https://ibisstudio.com/

Jorge Benito, Ibis Studio, 1 954-280-9977, https://ibisstudio.com/

SOURCE Ibis Studio