IBJ Media Releases Fourth Annual Indiana 250 List of Influential Hoosiers

"Every year, we see fresh faces stepping up and driving meaningful change across Indiana," Feltman said. "The Indiana 250 is a snapshot of those bold thinkers and doers who are shaping the future of our state — from innovative entrepreneurs to dedicated community advocates. It's truly inspiring to witness the depth of talent and passion making Indiana a great place to live and work."

The list was compiled by executives, editors and newsroom staff from IBJ Media's three news brands — Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and The Indiana Lawyer — following a months-long process of reviewing nominations, researching Indiana organizations and consulting community leaders across the state.

The Indiana 250 will be celebrated at an exclusive reception on Wednesday evening at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Title sponsors are Aaron Wealth Advisors, CareSource, Ice Miller, and Pacers Sports & Entertainment. The premier sponsor is Lucas Oil, and the host sponsors are the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Penske Entertainment and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

IBJ Media launched the Indiana 250 program in 2022 and plans to continue updating the list annually.

"The people on this list are not just leaders in their fields; they are champions for their communities and catalysts for progress across Indiana," Feltman added. "One of our key goals is to foster connections among them, amplifying their collective impact for all Hoosiers."

Among those returning to the list are CEOs of some of the state's largest public and private companies, including David Ricks of Eli Lilly and Co., Gail Boudreaux of Elevance Health, Jennifer Rumsey of Cummins Inc., Dan Starr of Do it Best Corp., Chuck Magro of Corteva Inc., Scott Davison of OneAmerica Financial, Ken Zagzebski of AES, Pete Yonkman of Cook Medical, Jim Ryan of Old National Bank and Brent Yeagy of Wabash.

IBJ Media added a number of additional executives this year, including Rick Conner of American Structurepoint, Jack Griffin of Atlas World Group, Stan Pinegar of Duke Energy, Brad Bostic of Hc1, J.A. Lacy of LDI Ltd., Mark Music of Ruoff Mortgage, Rachel Leslie of RJL Solutions, and Amy Sink of Interra Credit Union.

Sports played a bigger role in this year's Indiana 250. New to the list are University of Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Indy Pro Volleyball co-owner Jim Schumacher, Indiana Sports Corp. President Patrick Talty, NCAA Vice President JoAn Scott, Catch the Stars foundation founder Tamika Catchings, and Indianapolis Indians President and CEO Randy Lewandowski.

"This has been a huge year in sports—with Notre Dame playing in the college football national championship game, the Pacers in the NBA Finals, Indianapolis hosting the WNBA All-Star Game and the Indiana Sports Corp. securing the Olympic swimming trials for 2028," said Lesley Weidenbener, the editor of IBJ and the Indiana 250. "It's no surprise we ended up with a large number of new people on the list who represent sports."

Elected officials are not eligible for the list.

IBJ Media published profiles of the honorees in a magazine that will be distributed with the July 25 issue of the IBJ. The magazine is available for purchase for $50 at Indiana250.com. The Indiana Lawyer subscribers will receive a discount on the book. All subscribers of IBJ, Inside Indiana Business and The Indiana Lawyer can access the profiles and additional information online at Indiana250.com.

The Indiana 250 reception is invitation-only and closed to the media.

