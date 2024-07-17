IBJ Media Releases Third Annual Indiana 250 List of Influential Hoosiers

"It's hard to choose just 250 people from among the thousands who work every day to make Indiana a better place to live and to work. But we believe the people on the Indiana 250 list are especially worthy of distinction. They are thinking big and driving change." - Nate Feltman, IBJ Media CEO Post this

"It's hard to choose just 250 people from among the thousands who work every day to make Indiana a better place to live and to work," Feltman said. "But we believe the people on the Indiana 250 list are especially worthy of distinction. They are thinking big and driving change."

The list was compiled by the executives, editors and newsroom staffs at IBJ Media's three news brands — Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and Indiana Lawyer — after a months-long process that included reviewing nominations, researching Indiana organizations and talking with community leaders across the state.

The Indiana 250 will be celebrated at an exclusive reception featuring remarks by Vice President Mike Pence on July 17. Title sponsors of the event are CareSource, Ice Miller LLP and Pacers Sports & Entertainment. Premier sponsors of the event are Aaron Wealth Advisors, Bank of America and Northwest Bank. The host sponsor is Salesforce.

IBJ Media launched the Indiana 250 program in 2022 and plans to continue updating the list annually.

"Creating this list is always inspiring because the people on it have so much passion for our communities and our state," Feltman said. "One of our goals with the list is to make sure that we recognize people from across Indiana and from diverse industries and then make connections among them for the betterment of all Hoosiers."

Among those returning to the list are CEOs of some of the state's largest public and private companies, including David Ricks of Eli Lilly and Co., Gail Boudreaux of Elevance Health, Jennifer Rumsey of Cummins Inc., Dan Starr of Do it Best Corp., Kimberly Ryan of Hillenbrand Inc., Chuck Magro of Corteva Inc., Scott Davison of OneAmerica Financial, Mark Millett of Steel Dynamics Inc. and Brent Yeagy of Wabash.

IBJ Media added a number of additional executives this year, including Curt Begle of Berry Global Group Inc., Ellen Crabb of United Animal Health Inc., Brad Moore of Roche Diagnostics Corp., R. Scott Brand of Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Brandi Davis-Handy of AES Indiana and Dave Bailey of OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Indiana 250 Editor Lesley Weidenbener, who is also editor and assistant publisher of IBJ, said the list also recognizes leaders at not-for-profit organizations, industry groups, government agencies and smaller companies that have an outsized influence in Indiana. The list includes Hoosiers who are making an impact through health care, law, philanthropy, not-for-profit leadership and the arts.

Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark—who is drawing tens of thousands more fans to the WNBA—made the 2024 list, for example, even though she's been in Indiana only a few months. So did Dennis Bland, president of the Center for Leadership Development which helps prepare Black youth for careers and college. And the Indiana 250 includes Kalen Jackson, a vice chair and co-owner of the Indianapolis Colts who is spearheading the team's efforts to remove the stigma associated with mental health problems.

"We love welcoming people to the Indiana 250 who are impacting the state in non-corporate ways," Weidenbener said. "We are a media company focused on business, and so of course our list is heavy on corporate executives. But the arts, philanthropy and charitable work are key parts of our larger community."

Elected officials are not eligible for the list.

IBJ Media published profiles of the honorees in a magazine that will be distributed with the July 19 issue of the IBJ. The magazine is available for purchase for $50 at Indiana250.com. Indiana Lawyer subscribers will receive a discount on the book. All subscribers of IBJ, Inside Indiana Business and Indiana Lawyer can access the profiles and additional information online at Indiana250.com.

The Indiana 250 reception is invitation-only and closed to the media. Limited media access will be available from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Salesforce Tower lobby.

