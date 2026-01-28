IBKÜL Announces Sponsorship of LPGA Star Madelene Sagström for 2026 Season

"The sun protection, cooling, and comfort are unmatched — it's the only apparel I trust when I'm competing in the heat around the world," said LPGA Tour star Madelene Sagström. Post this

"Madelene embodies the IBKÜL spirit — confidence, performance, and the freedom to move comfortably and confidently, even in the most demanding conditions," said Anurag Gauba, CEO of IBKÜL. "We are honored to be part of her journey and to provide her with apparel that keeps her cool under pressure and allows her to focus on the game, not the elements."

Currently ranked among the world's top professional golfers, Sagström is known for her powerful play, precision under pressure, and strong global fan following. Her partnership with IBKÜL reflects a shared commitment to empowering women through apparel that performs at the highest level while delivering modern, sophisticated style both on and off the course.

"I wear IBKÜL every single day when I'm on tour," said Madelene Sagström. "The sun protection, cooling, and comfort are unmatched — it's the only golf apparel I trust when I'm competing in the heat around the world. I especially love the long-sleeve mock neck tops for the coverage and breathability, and the colors and patterns always help me stand out on the course. I'm proud to represent a brand whose products I truly believe in."

IBKÜL's proprietary IceFil® technology cools the skin by up to five degrees, wicks moisture, and provides all-day comfort — a critical advantage for elite athletes competing in demanding tour conditions. With its focus on both technical performance and distinctive design, IBKÜL continues to redefine modern golf and activewear for women worldwide.

The 2026 LPGA season sponsorship further strengthens IBKÜL's growing presence in professional golf and underscores the brand's commitment to supporting female athletes at the highest level of competition.

About IBKÜL

IBKÜL is a premium performance apparel brand specializing in women's and men's activewear featuring innovative IceFil® cooling technology and UPF 50+ sun protection. The brand was named the 2025 Top Seller in Women's Apparel in Private Clubs by the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM). Designed for an active lifestyle, IBKÜL apparel blends technical function with sophisticated style for golf, tennis, travel, and everyday wear.

