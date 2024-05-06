iboss Announces Zero Trust SD-WAN to Deliver Single Vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

With the launch of our Zero Trust SD-WAN, we are proud to offer a solution that not only meets the stringent security requirements of our customers but also enhances their overall productivity and reduces operational costs. Post this

The iboss Zero Trust SD-WAN is engineered to deliver robust security and superior connectivity without the complications associated with legacy SD-WAN solutions. iboss Zero Trust SD-WAN, along with its extensive portfolio of plug-n-play appliances, allows iboss to offer a single, consolidated SASE platform that enables secure, fast, and reliable connections for a hybrid workforce. By removing the need for VPNs, complex routing, and multiple security technologies, iboss not only boosts employee productivity but also significantly reduces organizational costs.

iboss's Zero Trust SD-WAN highlights:

In today's digital age, where the workforce is increasingly dispersed, traditional security methods are proving inadequate. iboss's Zero Trust SASE addresses these challenges head-on by:

Eliminating Multiple Security Technologies: Traditional SD-WAN solutions often require the management of disparate security technologies. iboss's integrated approach includes FWaaS, SWG, CASB, DLP, RBI and Private Access removing this necessity, simplifying the IT landscape.

Securing All Traffic with Zero Trust Principles: Both inbound and outbound traffic are secured using stringent Zero Trust security measures, all within a single solution.

Simplifying Network Management: The need for complex routing is eliminated, as is the requirement for additional firewalls.

Unified Security Console: A single security console now manages policies and reporting across all sites and users, enhancing visibility and control.

Reducing Costs and Complexity: Eliminate cumbersome and slow VPNs, legacy firewalls and consolidate functionalities into a single platform reduces both operational costs and complexity, making it a cost-effective solution for organizations.

A Commitment to Innovation and Security

"At iboss, we are committed to continually advancing our technology to address the evolving needs of today's dynamic enterprise environments," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "With the launch of our Zero Trust SD-WAN, we are proud to offer a solution that not only meets the stringent security requirements of our customers but also enhances their overall productivity and reduces operational costs."

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data, and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere, while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere.

The iboss platform replaces legacy VPN, Proxies, and VDI with a consolidated service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, Browser Isolation, CASB, and Data Loss Prevention to protect all resources via the cloud instantaneously and at scale. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy Proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide ZTNA, one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies.

To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/platform/sd-wan/

