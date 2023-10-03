iboss Awarded Prestigious 2023 Globee Award for Employer of the Year in Cybersecurity

At iboss, we pride ourselves on cultivating an environment where innovation and collaboration are paramount, solidifying our position as a top employer in the cybersecurity industry. Tweet this

iboss has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach, developing transformative solutions. Built on a revolutionary Zero Trust Security Service Edge (SSE) platform, iboss offers enterprises a comprehensive and integrated cloud-based security solution that replaces legacy VPNs, Proxy appliances, and VDI with a single service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI.

The iboss Zero Trust SSE stands out as a single, consolidated SaaS platform, providing consistent policies, security, and logging across all connectivity use cases. This unification ensures superior protection and streamlined security management, eliminating the complexities of managing multiple service edges and components. iboss Zero Trust SSE delivers connectivity and advanced security capabilities for compliance, malware defense, data loss prevention, and CASB.

The collaborative and pioneering environment at iboss has been crucial in spearheading advanced innovations, establishing iboss as a premier employer in cybersecurity. Employees at iboss enjoy a supportive, diverse and dynamic work environment where creativity and innovation are encouraged. The company's commitment to professional growth has created a community of passionate and dedicated individuals who are proud to be part of iboss's journey in reshaping the cybersecurity landscape.

The award is a testimony to iboss's relentless pursuit of excellence and its significant contributions to global cybersecurity. iboss provides unparalleled cybersecurity solutions to organizations worldwide, solidifying its reputation as a leader in Zero Trust Security. By continuously fostering an environment that values innovation, integrity, and inclusivity, iboss is not only shaping the future of cybersecurity but is also molding the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as a Gold Winner by the Globee Business Awards," said iboss CEO and Co-Founder Paul Martini. "At iboss, we pride ourselves on cultivating an environment where innovation and collaboration are paramount, solidifying our position as a top employer in the cybersecurity industry."

President of Globee Awards, San Madan commended the winners, remarking, "Kudos to the distinguished winners of the 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards. Your dedication to excellence and groundbreaking achievements have set industry standards. You have demonstrated innovation, leadership, and resilience, exemplifying the best in business. I am confident that your accomplishments will inspire others to aspire for more. Cheers to your continued success and your positive contributions to the world!"

A panel of over 500 global industry professionals representing a variety of fields and viewpoints conducted the stringent judging process.

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data, and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere, while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. The iboss platform replaces legacy VPN, Proxies, and VDI with a consolidated service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, Browser Isolation, CASB, and Data Loss Prevention to protect all resources via the cloud instantaneously and at scale. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy Proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide ZTNA, one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and Cybersecurity Employer of the Year by the Globee Business Awards.

Media Contact

Amanda Coyle, Goldin Solution for iboss, 646-660-8649, [email protected], https://www.iboss.com

Twitter

SOURCE iboss