iboss CEO Paul Martini Awarded Prestigious 2023 Globee Award for Leadership in Cybersecurity

The Globee Awards commemorate leaders' exceptional accomplishments, visionary strategies, and the teams behind the year's most commendable initiatives. The award recognizes executives and their teams for outstanding leadership and management skills.

The iboss Zero Trust SSE stands out as a single, consolidated Security Service Edge, providing consistent policies, security, and logging across all connectivity use cases. It combines Zero Trust and Security Service Edge to deliver connectivity and advanced security capabilities for compliance, malware defense, data loss prevention, and CASB. This unification ensures superior protection and streamlined security management, eliminating the complexities of managing multiple service edges and components.

Paul Martini has been instrumental in reshaping the cybersecurity landscape, holding over 230 patents in cloud cybersecurity and contributing insightful publications in renowned scientific journals.

Martini's innovative approach and dedication to advancing cloud security have not only positioned iboss as a leader in Zero Trust Security, but have also inspired a culture of innovation and excellence within the organization, fostering the development of solutions to meet the evolving security needs of organizations globally.

Paul Martini, CEO of iboss, expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is an immense honor to be recognized by the Globee Awards. This award is a testament to our dedicated team's relentless pursuit of excellence and is the driving force behind our innovative solutions that protect organizations globally. Our mission at iboss is to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, not just to meet the current security needs, but to anticipate and address the challenges of tomorrow."

The President of Globee Awards, San Madan, congratulated the 11th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Leadership winners. She praised their exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence, which have set new benchmarks in the industry. The winners have demonstrated unparalleled innovation, leadership, and perseverance. San Madan hopes their success will inspire and motivate others to aim higher and achieve more. He wishes them continued triumphs and a positive impact on the world. Congratulations to all the winners!

The rigorous judging process involved over 400 industry experts from around the world, representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives. The esteemed panel of judges can be found here:

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data, and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere, while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. The iboss platform replaces legacy VPN, Proxies, and VDI with a consolidated service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, Browser Isolation, CASB, and Data Loss Prevention to protect all resources via the cloud instantaneously and at scale. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy Proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide ZTNA, one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and Cybersecurity Employer of the Year by the Globee Business Awards.

