iboss Launches Advanced ChatGPT Risk Module to Enhance Zero Trust Security

Our ChatGPT Risk Module is a direct response to this challenge, offering organizations the ability to fully leverage AI chatbots like ChatGPT with confidence and control. Post this

"The rapid adoption of AI technologies in the workplace presents new challenges in data security and regulatory compliance," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Our ChatGPT Risk Module is a direct response to this challenge, offering organizations the ability to fully leverage AI chatbots like ChatGPT with confidence and control."

Key Features of the iboss ChatGPT Risk Module:

Comprehensive Logging: Ensures detailed logging of all ChatGPT conversations, enabling full audit and oversight.

Advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP): It employs robust DLP capabilities to detect and prevent the transmission of sensitive information.

Customizable Usage Banners: Administrators can set up custom banners to display tailored messages, promoting responsible AI usage.

Role-Based Access Control: The iboss Zero Trust SSE offers granular control over who can access ChatGPT, aligning with the organization's security policies.

Instant Risk Notification: Sends real-time alerts on potential security threats arising from AI interactions.

Extensive Reporting for Compliance: Generates detailed reports for regulatory compliance and internal review.

These features underscore iboss' commitment to providing advanced, user-friendly cybersecurity solutions that keep pace with evolving digital landscapes.

"AI technologies like ChatGPT are transforming the way we work, but they also introduce new vectors for data leaks and security breaches," said Christopher Park, CMO at iboss. "Our ChatGPT Risk Module empowers organizations to stay ahead of these challenges, ensuring secure and compliant use of AI across the enterprise."

The iboss ChatGPT Risk Module is not just a tool, it's a strategic asset for organizations aiming to balance innovation with security. It enables businesses to harness the power of AI while maintaining a robust security posture, essential in today's fast-paced, technology-driven world.

The integration of the ChatGPT Risk Module into the iboss platform is a testament to the company's foresight in addressing emerging cybersecurity challenges. It provides CIOs, CISOs, network and security administrators with a powerful tool to dynamically manage AI interactions, thereby enhancing their organization's overall security framework.

For more information about the iboss ChatGPT Risk Module and its impact on enterprise security, please visit: https://www.iboss.com/platform/chatgpt-risk-module/

About iboss:

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data, and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere, while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere.

The iboss platform replaces legacy VPN, Proxies, and VDI with a consolidated service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, Browser Isolation, CASB, and Data Loss Prevention to protect all resources via the cloud instantaneously and at scale. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy Proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide ZTNA, one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com

Media Contact

iboss, Goldin Solutions for iboss, 703-483-5184, [email protected], iboss.com

Twitter

SOURCE iboss