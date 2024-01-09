iboss Launches Government Protective DNS Module to Fortify Cyber Defenses

Our new Government Protective DNS Module provides an unprecedented level of security, ensuring that government agencies meet and exceed the encrypted DNS security and logging requirements of OMB M-21-31 and M-22-09. Post this

Problem

The criticality of DNS in network systems has been exploited by attackers for data exfiltration and establishing Command and Control Centers for malware and ransomware. Techniques such as DNS tunneling allow attackers to stealthily exfiltrate data through DNS queries, evading detection by conventional security mechanisms. Government agencies are particularly vulnerable, necessitating a cybersecurity solution that transcends conventional protective measures and is aligned with the mandates of regulatory authorities such as the NSA and CISA.

Solution

The iboss Government Protective DNS Module offers an exquisite solution to these challenges. It's custom-built to meet the requirements of government agencies, providing each with unique per-agency IP addresses essential for integration with CISA's Protective DNS service. This integration enables the meticulous screening of every DNS query, ensuring thorough protection against potential threats such as malware, ransomware, and phishing attempts.

How it Works

iboss' innovative module is designed for seamless integration and operational excellence. The process begins by providing CISA with unique, agency-dedicated IP addresses from iboss. These IP addresses are crucial for forwarding DNS queries to CISA's Protective DNS. Agencies can configure iboss to forward DNS queries directly to CISA, ensuring that every DNS request is securely processed and logged for compliance and security purposes.

iboss has simplified the deployment process with Cloud Connector agents. These agents can be easily installed on government devices, ensuring the encryption and secure transmission of DNS requests across all networks. The technology is designed for adaptability, providing comprehensive agency-wide protection by redirecting all DNS queries through iboss' secure infrastructure before forwarding them to CISA's Protective DNS.

Benefits

The Government Protective DNS Module brings a plethora of benefits, ensuring complete compliance with government DNS requirements. It's fortified with advanced threat detection capabilities and DNS Rate Limiting, enhancing the security infrastructure's capability to thwart various threats such as DNS tunneling and phishing attacks.

The solution also provides encryption of DNS queries, capturing and securing logs centrally, even from remote workers, to meet OMB requirements. It seamlessly integrates with SIEMs, forwarding logs in real-time, thus facilitating real-time threat analysis and response. It's also designed to forward all DNS queries to CISA's Protective DNS Resolvers, ensuring comprehensive security regardless of the users' locations.

Conclusion

iboss' Government Protective DNS Module is more than a cybersecurity solution; it is a strategic asset that empowers government agencies with the resilience and robustness required to safeguard their digital frontiers. This enhanced capability of iboss represents a revolutionary advance in cybersecurity, embodying the essence of innovation, protection, and compliance.

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data, and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere, while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere.

The iboss platform replaces legacy VPN, Proxies, and VDI with a consolidated service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, Browser Isolation, CASB, and Data Loss Prevention to protect all resources via the cloud instantaneously and at scale. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy Proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide ZTNA, one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies.

To learn more about iboss, please visit https://www.iboss.com/.

