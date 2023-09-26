iboss Launches Groundbreaking Digital Experience Management to Enhance User Connectivity to Business-critical SaaS Applications

The innovative solution aims to proactively address connectivity challenges and optimize end-user productivity, ensuring smooth and unhindered access to essential applications in today's cloud-first world.

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Zero Trust SASE cybersecurity firm iboss today unveiled its state-of-the-art Digital Experience Management (DEM), designed to offer organizations an unmatched insight into the user experience when connecting to business-critical SaaS applications. With the migration of vital applications to the cloud, ensuring uninterrupted and seamless connectivity has become paramount. This capability bridges the gap by providing IT teams with real-time metrics and insights to optimize connectivity, bolstering workforce efficiency.

A comprehensive solution, the iboss Digital Experience Management feature not only offers dashboards showing response times and latency between users and applications, but also pinpoints anomalies, such as slower connections, relative to their peers. This invaluable data aids in the proactive identification and resolution of potential issues, minimizing disruptions and maximizing productivity.

How iboss DEM Works

Central to the new DEM capability is iboss's Zero Trust SASE cloud security platform. Upon connecting users and devices, the platform continuously measures essential connection metrics, like DNS and response times. With iboss's inherent ability to make per-request access decisions, each transaction is paired with timing and latency metrics.

Leveraging these metrics, the Digital Experience Management capability provides deep insights into the application resource, user, and device connection performance. The dashboards spotlight latency and timing for resources, users, and assets, and those experiencing high latency or slower connections relative to their peers.

Key Benefits

Amplifies user productivity by swiftly identifying and addressing connectivity challenges.

Delivers real-time insights for swift resolution of performance impediments.

Facilitates proactive IT support with a comprehensive view of user connectivity.

Powers strategic decision-making with robust application performance data.

Ensures optimum performance of vital SaaS applications.

Curbs helpdesk calls by proactively pinpointing and mitigating connectivity and performance issues.

"In an era where work is increasingly distributed and reliant on the cloud, ensuring a seamless digital experience becomes vital," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Our new Digital Experience Management capability is a testament to iboss's commitment to provide organizations with the tools they need to excel in this new paradigm. We're not just enhancing connectivity, we're ensuring that businesses can operate at their full potential."

To learn more about iboss Digital Experience Management, visit https://www.iboss.com/capability/digital-experience-management-add-on/

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data, and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere, while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere.

The iboss platform replaces legacy VPN, Proxies, and VDI with a consolidated service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, Browser Isolation, CASB, and Data Loss Prevention to protect all resources via the cloud instantaneously and at scale. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy Proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide ZTNA, one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies.

To learn more, visit http://www.iboss.com.

