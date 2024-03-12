iboss Named Gold Winner in the 20th Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

The iboss Zero Trust Security platform is designed to constantly meet the challenges of the modern cyber landscape and eliminate the pain points of legacy technologies that often hinder an organization's performance. Post this

iboss Zero Trust SASE stands out as a single, consolidated SaaS platform, providing consistent policies, security, and logging across all connectivity use cases. This unification ensures superior protection and streamlined security management, eliminating the complexities of managing multiple service edges and components. iboss delivers connectivity and advanced security capabilities for compliance, malware defense, data loss prevention, and CASB.

The iboss Zero Trust SASE implements the concepts in the NIST 800-207 and is a technical implementation of the centerpiece of this model. Organizations wishing to implement Zero Trust according to the NIST 800-207 Zero Trust Architecture principles can use iboss to do so as it forms the technology foundation of this architecture. The NIST 800-207 model provides a strong and clear foundation for organizations to implement Zero Trust which greatly reduces cyber risk, breaches, and data loss.

"At iboss, we know that organizations are facing increasingly sophisticated threat actors leveraging advanced techniques, while simultaneously working to support dispersed workforces and resources," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "The iboss Zero Trust Security platform is designed to constantly meet the challenges of the modern cyber landscape and eliminate the pain points of legacy technologies that often hinder an organization's performance."

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards, as part of the world's premier business awards program, spotlights the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond. The judging panel, comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award's prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners.

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust Security platform designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data, and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere, while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere.

The iboss platform replaces legacy VPN, Proxies, and VDI with a consolidated service that improves security, increases the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, Browser Isolation, CASB, and Data Loss Prevention to protect all resources via the cloud instantaneously and at scale. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy Proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide ZTNA, one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and Cybersecurity Employer of the Year by the Globee Business Awards.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

